Wairarapa's future scoped under fresh economic strategy

Wairarapa’s potential is being explored in a new economic strategy.

An action plan has been launched to implement an economic development strategy for Wairarapa.

Group chairwoman Adrienne Young-Cooper said at the launch on November 2 the strategy was the start of “a really important journey as we try to ensure that Wairarapa is great for everyone”.

The Wairarapa Economic Development Strategy (WEDS) was first released in 2017, but since then, the environment around economic development has changed.

There has been a significant uptick in inflation, impacts of Covid-19, and rampant property values.

The strategy focuses on harnessing comparative advantage, people and skills, increasing productivity, and employment and training opportunities.

Wellington NZ chief executive John Allen, who spoke at the launch, said the plan would result in “real and meaningful action”.

“This plan is not just a piece of paper; this plan is a commitment we have made to ensure that the young people of Wairarapa have a future in Wairarapa.”

It would ensure that the businesses in Wairarapa could access the skills to grow the jobs that were required to deliver a future, he said.

“To ensure that mana whenua have the opportunity to grow businesses and capability according to their aspirations in this place.”

The plan would also ensure key sectors in Wairarapa’s economy, such as farming, food, fibre, technology, and tourism, were “put on steroids” to help them deliver results.

“How are we going to make it happen?,” he said. “He tangata, he tangata, he tangata.”

The strategy document said there was “almost a perfect storm” in Wairarapa’s skills and recruitment field, resulting in acute shortages of labour.

“A large proportion of young people who have schooled in Wairarapa leave the region for tertiary education, including vocational training,” the document said.

“It is critical to change perceptions of people about Wairarapa from a place that people leave to learn, to a place where people increasingly stay for employment and learning.”

The strategy aims to leverage workforce opportunities by creating “taster” experiences to help young people navigate career options, and supporting a “gap year” style programme to promote training, upskilling, and earning opportunities in the region for school leavers and young people entering the workforce.

The strategy identifies “enablers” to build Wairarapa’s economic resilience, including securing adequate water and enabling infrastructure.

“Changing climate and increasing commercial and residential demand will have significant impacts for Wairarapa, particularly around the availability of reliable freshwater. The provision of a resilient water supply will require both public and private sector responses.”

The strategy said the public sector needed to get planning provisions right, and the private sector needed to invest in water storage and efficient use.

There was also a large focus on digital technology, optimised land use, and the Maori economy.

