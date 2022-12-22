The big push to open Marlborough roads for Christmas

More than 617km of roads in Marlborough have been fixed since August.

When Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor thinks back to August, when over 617km of roads in the region were damaged, she says it’s “a surprise” to see the progress that’s been made since.

Tumbledown Bay Rd, the last closed road in Marlborough following the severe flooding in August, reopened this week in time for Christmas.

Taylor said given the magnitude of the road works the region faced following the August flooding it was “a wonderful outcome” that roading contractors had managed to open so many roads in time for Christmas and the holiday period.

“It just seemed like an incredibly big challenge that was facing us,” Taylor said.

READ MORE:

* After the floods, are some Marlborough Sounds roads no longer 'sustainable'?

* Sounds residents worried their flood money could be slipping away from them

* Long road, and longer barge trips ahead for Marlborough Sounds residents as recovery continues



She acknowledged that there was still restrictions in the Kenepuru area, but access was back across the province.

“I think back to the first time that I looked at a map and recognised the damage ... from the French Pass to Port Underwood, right on the western side of the Marlborough Sounds, through to the east.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor acknowledged the work put in by roading contractors to get the network restored before Christmas.

Taylor said she saw the damage herself she couldn’t have guessed when the roads might be re-opened.

She acknowledged “the huge effort” that had been put in by contractors.

“Beyond our major contractors, they've pulled in many other smaller local contractors to work on various bits of the road.

“It took that team approach to get us where we are today. When you're faced with that level of damage to the roading network, it takes much more than the usual effort to achieve that outcome.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A slip on Port Underwood Rd, on the way to Whites Bay, pictured in November.

Marlborough District Council recovery advisor Steve Murrin said the Marlborough Roads team worked tirelessly to get access restored before the Christmas break.

“We’ve now opened over 617km of road to public access and repaired more than 1,000 faults,” Murrin said.

The reopening of Tumbledown Bay Rd comes after Port Underwood residents raised concerns about the roads in the area during a community meeting.

Representatives of the Marlborough District Council met with residents over Zoom to discuss the state of the roads.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Dean Heiford, emergency response manager for the Marlborough District Council and Steve Murrin from Marlborough Roads speak to a community meeting in Okiwi Bay to discuss the impact flooding and storm damage.

At the time, Tumbledown Bay Rd, off Port Underwood, was the only road in the region to have not reopened following the August floods, although State Highway 6 was also closed to the public to undertake repairs. The highway reopened this week.

Murrin told residents there were massive geotechnical issues right across the region.

He said there was not the same scale of mass movements along Port Underwood as they did in other parts of the Sounds, but there were some slips as big as 150 to 200 metres long.

Port Underwood residents association chairperson Wayne Boustridge asked Murrin if there had been a formal analysis of what had caused the failures on Port Underwood Rd. He said it seemed to him slips had been associated with “pine tree failure”.

MATTHEW HAMPSON/STUFF A home on Port Underwood Rd destroyed by a slip in August.

Murrin said across the entire network, the biggest failures had been a result of “mass saturation”.

“The pine tree issue on your road has been bigger than other areas,” Murrin said.

“I don’t know how we are going to deal with that issue. It’s something as a council we need to make a plan.”

One resident said he was concerned about slips between Robin Hood Bay and Rarangi – an area popular with tourists and day trippers, where tourists often drove too fast.

“They’re going to drive straight off, over a 100-metre drop,” the man said.

Meanwhile, Port Underwood resident John Davison asked if the council could provide assurances the road would be maintained.

Davison had read the council had engaged engineering consultants Stantec NZ to investigate Marlborough's roading network.

Murrin told Ōkiwi Bay residents at a flood recovery meeting in October the council had been told by Waka Kotahi it needed to “create a network back in the Sounds that is sustainable” if it wanted more funding.

The Stantec work would investigate what levels of service were needed on each road in the region.

Department of Conservation Whites Bay, a popular beach for day trippers and campers, is accessible off Port Underwood Rd.

Murrin said while he could not make any promises, he suspected the Port Underwood Rd was too important to the network to not be maintained.

Resident and emergency access only:

Kenepuru Rd and its side roads: no campervans, vans or buses. 4WD only. No vehicles over 8 metres in length. Light vehicles only, nothing over 3.5 tonnes.

Moetapu Bay Rd: no campervans, vans or buses. 4WD only. Light vehicles only, nothing over 3.5 tonnes or 8m in length.

Resident and visitor access:

Queen Charlotte Drive: no vehicles over 12.6 metres in length.

Anakiwa Rd: no vehicles over 12.6 metres in length. No vehicles heavier than 3.5 tonnes after Tirimoana Jetty.

Narrower access: