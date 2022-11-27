The landfill that's filling up fast. Or, at least, faster than it was

An average of 68,000 tonnes of waste ends up at Marlborough’s Bluegums landfill every year.

The way it’s going, Blenheim’s landfill will be full by 2050.

So, sooner or later, the Marlborough District Council has a decision to make.

Does it stick with the Bluegums landfill, on Taylor Pass Rd, or look for a new dump site?

The consent for Bluegums expires in 2030, and council solid waste manager Alec McNeil would like to get the ball rolling, whatever the plan is.

READ MORE:

* Social distance rules see 360 tonnes of Marlborough's kerbside rubbish thrown away

* Road kill at landfill tips the scales at 25 tonnes

* Trial recycling centre out of sorts as diverted waste falls short



That’s why the council is spending $150,000 for landfill engineers Tonkin and Taylor to carry out a review of the site at Bluegums and beyond.

A report to the assets and services committee this month said Tonkin and Taylor would “workshop” landfill management and alternatives.

McNeil said the Bluegums landfill was a “strategic asset”, so the council needed to look at its long-term future.

“That’s really what this process sets out.”

RNZ Our landfills are filling up fast and it's a struggle finding new sites, RNZ’s The Detail looks at what’s being done to minimise our waste. Video first published July 2021.

Other councils across the country were currently going through the same process, McNeil said

“They’ve got themselves in some predicaments because they haven’t consulted properly, they’ve left it slightly too late.

“So some of the information you need to build up, some monitoring can take over a two to three-year period.

“You’ve effectively got to treat the [consent] application as if you are applying for a brand-new site.”

By 2030, based on current input, the landfill would still have a lifespan of another 17 to 20 years, McNeil said. The running three-year average input to the landfill was 68,000 tonnes a year. The report said there was a risk continued operations at Bluegums would not receive resource consent approval.

Assets and services committee chairperson councillor David Croad asked McNeil how much of the budget was about reviewing the current system, versus the consent process.

Stuff Marlborough District Council solid waste manager Alec McNeil.

McNeil said the consenting cost was separate to the $150,000 budget. The budget for the consent would be updated in the next long-term plan, McNeil said.

Meanwhile, councillor Jamie Arbuckle said it was “prudent” to get the review underway.

“In my time sitting around this table, that life of this landfill seems to fluctuate quite a lot,” Arbuckle said.

He said he recalled seeing reports that said the lifespan of the landfill was out to 2060 or 2070.

“What’s changed to bring that to 2047? Obviously we’re trying to reduce a lot of waste going in, so that’s a little bit of a surprise to me,” he said.

McNeil said in 2017, some “organic loading” previously going to other sites had to be brought to landfill due to compliance issues, which increased the average tonnage going to landfill by about 25,000 tonnes a year.

“That’s part of this assessment review ... is that incoming tonnage likely to change, likely to fall, what other solutions might be out there? But you’re right, the lifespan of the landfill does go up and down.”

Stuff The resource consent for Marlborough’s Bluegums Landfill expires in 2030. (File photo)

McNeil said the whole process going forward would generate alternative options and solutions for waste.

He said, given it would be a “hot topic”, any changes to waste solutions would be notified to the public and go out for consultation.

Councillor Brian Dawson said given the lifespan of the landfill kept reducing, they needed to consider a new site.

Meanwhile, councillor Scott Adams asked if there were any sites earmarked should the landfill need to move.

McNeil said that would come out of the assessment, and would take into account a number of considerations such as the hydrology of the site, and community reaction.

“That’s what this process will flesh out. It’s not just about alternative landfill site, it’s about what is the alternative.

“What is the bigger strategy going forward, is landfill the long-term solution and economically is it worth extending it for that 17-year period or is there another solution?”

The review of Bluegums landfill was expected to start in 2023.