Bird poo causing problems for Masterton's sewage plant

Masterton District Council has been issued an abatement notice over E Coli in wastewater plant.

Bird poo is causing problems at Masterton District Council’s wastewater treatment plant.

The council was served an abatement notice by Greater Wellington Regional Council in August following a number of high E.coli readings from samples within the Homebush wastewater treatment ponds.

At a recent Audit and Risk Committee meeting, corporate planner Tania Madden explained the problem to elected members.

“Just to clarify, it was not wastewater discharge it was related to, but it was the level of E.coli in our ponds.

READ MORE:

* Manawatū wastewater woes set to be sorted with consent application to treat it all in Feilding

* Report criticises South Wairarapa council water operations days before second E coli contamination

* Small council faces bill of more than $11million to fix new wastewater plants



“Staff are looking into it and have upped the testing regimes and expanded testing to other sites, but believe it is in relation to waterfowl,” Madden said.

“There have been an increased number of birds at the ponds, so we’re just working through that one at the moment.”

In her report to council, Madden said Canada geese and paradise ducks were believed to be the main culprits.

The regional council abatement notice must be complied with by January 1, 2023, and ongoing from then.

She said MDC was continuing to work in collaboration with the regional council on the issue.

South Wairarapa District Council was also issued an abatement notice over the performance of the Martinborough Wastewater Treatment Plant.

That was revealed in a report updating the council’s Assets and Services Committee on water infrastructure earlier this year.

“At the time of writing this report, we have not received the notice, but we understand that SWDC is being given until August 2023 to conform with consent conditions pertaining to discharge of effluent to land and some other conditions,” the report to the committee said.

“GWRC has offered to work closely with council as we consider options to re-establish compliance.”

Under the Resource Management Act [RMA], Abatement Notices can only be issued by a warranted enforcement officer.

Notices are issued when the enforcement officer believes on reasonable grounds that there is, or is likely to be, a contravention of the RMA or an adverse effect on the environment.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air