Frequent flyers: More flights, more seats discussed for 'growth region' Marlborough

Marlborough Airport has been tagged as a “growth region” which could see more aircraft land in the region.

Marlborough has been tagged as a “growth region” by Air New Zealand, which could mean the size and number of aircraft landing at the airport could start to increase, Marlborough’s mayor says.

It comes after mayor Nadine Taylor met with a senior regional manager at Air New Zealand, who also discussed the possibility of adding services into Marlborough.

“It was sort of one of those free and frank meet and greets,” Taylor told councillors at a committee meeting on Thursday.

“He was acknowledging that they [Air New Zealand] are running at very high capacity here [Marlborough] ... about 95 to 98%, which is much higher than they're running elsewhere, and on that basis certainly had tagged Marlborough as a growth region.”

Taylor said they discussed increasing both capacity and the frequency of flights.

Pre Covid-19, Air New Zealand had been scaling up the number of ATR 72 aircraft it had flying into Marlborough, which was a 68-seater plane. Councillors heard on Thursday, at the economic, finance and community meeting, some of those flights were back, but the majority were Q300 planes, a 50-seater.

The increased need in capacity comes off the back of a “record in the wrong direction” in the last financial year, after the airport posted an after-tax loss of $568,000.

Marlborough Airport Limited chairman Matt Kerr told councillors the last financial year could be “best described as challenging”.

“Challenging for a number of reasons. Covid, we had alert level four lockdown for the first quarter and then the third quarter we had a red [traffic light] setting,” Kerr said.

Passenger numbers were 29% down on the year’s budget, and approximately 35% down on pre-Covid levels – at just under 210,000 passengers in the financial year. At its height pre Covid-19, the airport had 320,000 passengers a year.

But Kerr told councillors “on a positive note” they had expected a rebound in passenger numbers for the current financial year, which had already started to happen. In the first four months of the current financial year, the airport had 100,000 passengers.

“I can attest to that coming through the airport last Thursday,” he said.

“I’ve never seen it so busy. I saw Steve Holtum, the airport manager there, and he said it’s just crazy, so that’s an extremely good sign.”

But he said there would be some challenges going forward.

Scott Hammond/Stuff The first flight from Auckland into Marlborough Airport after Auckland’s level four lockdown last year.

“We know that it’s almost certain that regional airlines are going to require us to instigate regional airport security screening.

“That’s going to throw a few logistical issues for us.”

Marlborough Airport accountant Adrian Ferris said they were aiming for approximately $3.7m in revenue for the financial year, however this ended up coming in at just over $3m.

“We don’t have a very diversified business, we are heavily passenger driven, so when there aren’t the passenger numbers, you just don’t generate the revenue,” Ferris said.

“Essentially the tap was turned off on several occasions throughout the year, it's actually a reasonable outcome in terms of revenue.”

However, he said the nearly $800,000 deficit before tax was a “record, unfortunately, in the wrong direction”.

But, Ferris said passenger numbers had “stabilised”.

“In fact, we’re back to growth. We’re exceeding budget in the first four months.

“Each month the passenger numbers continue to increase and strengthen, as traffic returns capacity is added, and currently we’re in a profit position, so that’s looking very, very good for the start of the year, and we’re really hoping that maintains.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Passenger numbers into Marlborough are hitting pre Covid-19 levels, and the turnoff into the airport might need a roundabout to cope.

Meanwhile, the airport was continuing to explore the possibility of an expansion, but still needed to negotiate more land from its immediate neighbour and the owner of Base Woodbourne, the New Zealand Defence Force.

It also needed to negotiate with the three Kurahaupō iwi – Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō and Ngāti Kuia – who had first rights to Defence Force land as a commercial redress for historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The expansion was first mooted in 2020, and it was said at the time if the land was secured the airport would let the Marlborough business community decide what was needed. This could be retail shops, or Marlborough wine and food experiences.

Meanwhile, Marlborough Airport chief executive Dean Heiford said some discussions had started on installing a roundabout at the State Highway 6 and airport intersection.

He said there had been a number of “close near misses” at the intersection, and as the number of passengers in and out of the airport continued to rise, this would only get worse.

The airport was also continuing to invest in its car park project which was delayed due to consenting issues. Heiford said this was expected to start in the last week of January 2023.