Three quarters of Marlborough forestry blocks fail initial check

Twenty forestry blocks, or 77%, were rated “non-compliant” during their first compliance inspection.

Many of Marlborough’s forestry sites continue to fail initial compliance checks, but an environmental protection officer is confident an education based approached will aid industry improvements.

The council, together with Marlborough company GeoInsight Limited, undertook 26 inspections on forestry blocks during the 2021/22 monitoring period – 18 less than the previous reporting period.

Initial inspections found six blocks were fully compliant, with the remaining 20 blocks, or 77%, rated non-compliant. This was a 1% decrease in compliant blocks at first inspection compared to the year before.

Council environmental protection officer Mathew McCormick said the council’s target for monitoring had not been reached, mainly due to increasing weather events in the region. However, any compliance issues from the August weather event would not be reported until next year anyway.

“The weather events that we have been experiencing over the last 12 to 18 months have increased the risk of vulnerability of forestry sites, and harvesting plans have become essential for us as a council to determine where the risk lies,” McCormick said.

Of the council's 17 monitoring programmes, forestry is ranked the highest priority, due to its potential for adverse environmental impacts like land instability, erosion, and driving out native plants and animals.

A monitoring report by McCormick, presented to the council’s environment and planning committee last month did not state where the monitored forestry blocks were located, or who owned and managed the individual sites.

The report said two formal warnings were issued during the reporting period, as well as the standard issuing of remedial work orders of a one-month period following a non-compliant monitoring inspection. The number of formal warnings was on a gradual decline year-on-year, McCormick said.

He said non-compliance would likely decrease as the council built relationships with the industry, and they had “further clarified” their expectations.

“With more large companies employing environmental managers now, and with council working closely with those individuals, initial compliance status with blocks will naturally increase,” he said.

McCormick’s report said common issues staff continued to observe were around water control management along tracks and roads.

“The installation of water tables with culverts or cut-offs on both forestry roads and tracking is now becoming more of a common practice upon initial site visits by monitoring personnel.

“Remedial works were often required where sections of track or road had been missed during the installation of this infrastructure around the block, or to adjust those in place to make them larger/more effective.”

But growing awareness of issues regarding slash in waterways and waterway protection from previous monitoring had resulted in some sites managing their operations around waterways to a “very high standard”, the report said.

Meanwhile, McCormick said there was a 22% decrease in compliance at skid sites, or harvest processing areas.

He said this was primarily down to it being a focus during inspections due to the weather events that had been occurring.

“Council is looking at trying to be stringent in these areas,” he said.

“It’s often the largest piece of engineering on a forestry block and also contain large portions of slash, so it's very important they're maintained and designed effectively.”

Not for the first time, councillor David Croad said the compliance checks seemed to produce the same trend year-on-year.

“Your report was really thorough, we've seen these come in front of use every year and there seems to be a trend for me,” Croad said.

“Twenty blocks assessed as being non-compliant ... obviously once you've been a talked to them, and told them what needs to be rectified, 19 are rectified which is absolutely a great result.

“Is there a need to maybe update this protocol, because it appears to me that they wait for you to come, you tell them what needs to be done, they rectify it and do a good job.”

McCormick said ideally as more environmental managers were hired more “pre-inspections” would be completed by the companies themselves.

“They would fix any of the tasks that we will highlight,” he said.

He agreed with Croad they were often finding the same issues.

“It's kind of championing them to do this prior to us going in,” he said.

“A lot of these companies are managing a lot of blocks, they don't want to commit resourcing themselves. It's also an understanding of our expectations... and with the recent change in the compliance officers, there's also been a slight change in how things are done.

“For them, it's kind of gauging what we are actually wanting of them and then once they learn that a lot of them start to do it, so I think there is definitely, over the next 12 months, improvement towards them doing it themselves.”