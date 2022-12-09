'Forcing this through alone': North Canterbury mayors continue to oppose Three Waters reform

Waimakariri, Hurunui and Kaikōura councils have been actively opposed to the Three Waters reform.

North Canterbury’s mayors say they will continue to oppose Three Waters reform in its present format, despite the passing of the Water Services Entities Bill.

The Waimakariri, Hurunui and Kaikōura councils have been actively opposed to the proposed reform and are members of the lobby group Communities 4 Local Democracy (C4LD).

Meanwhile, Ngāi Tahu said it looked forward to working with local councils.

Waimakariri mayor and C4LD deputy chairperson Dan Gordon believed it was not too late to change the government’s mind.

READ MORE:

* 'Time to get this done': Ngāi Tahu commends Government for three waters tweaks

* Three Waters lobby group says there's 'still time to find a solution’

* Deceased mayor's track record discussed during debate to join lobby group or prioritise Māori



He noted Labour had passed the Bill without the support of any other party in Parliament.

‘‘It is disappointing to see the Labour Party pushing ahead with such unpopular policy and they’re forcing this through alone.

‘‘Everyone agrees there needs to be investment over several decades to upgrade New Zealand’s freshwater, stormwater and waste-water infrastructure and that requires maximum political consensus to deliver policy stability.’’

Gordon said he was disappointed the government had not engaged more closely with councils.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Waimakariri mayor and C4LD deputy chairperson Dan Gordon says it was disappointing Labour was “forcing” the Bill through without support.

He felt the C4LD alternative of councils working together as regional water authorities with access to central government support could have gained bi-partisan.

‘‘It is mind-boggling this myth that billions of dollars are going to be borrowed for water infrastructure and that this cost will not be felt by the end user.’’

Gordon said C4LD would hold National and Act to their public promise to repeal and replace the legislation, should they be elected next year.

Hurunui mayor and Canterbury Mayoral Forum deputy chairperson Marie Black said it was an ‘‘unsettling time’’ for council staff, who were having to operate business as usual, while change was looming.

‘‘We understand the reasons why there is a need for change and the new regulations.

‘‘We all expect to have good quality water from Kaitaia to Bluff, but that could have been achieved with (the water regulator) Taumata Arowai.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted the controversial Three Waters entrenchment clause was a mistake, during the post-Cabinet media briefing in Wellington.

‘‘But at every level there is still a concern. We know where we are heading, but we don’t know the impacts.’’

Kaikōura mayor Craig Mackle said his council would continue to oppose the reforms in their present form.

‘‘We have to be realistic that Government is aggressively pushing its reform programme through before next year’s election and it is very clear to me the Government is not listening to councils.’’

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai acknowledged the process had been "long and sometimes contentious".

‘‘Fundamentally we all want the same things, which is safe, sustainable water services delivered fairly, while protecting the environment and allowing for development.’’

Under the legislation, four water entities would be created around the country to manage freshwater, stormwater and waste-water.

Entity D covered Ngāi Tahu’s takiwā, which encompassed most of the South Island, and would be co-governed 22 councils and Ngāi Tahu.