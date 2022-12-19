'Don't fix what's not broken': Proposed transfer stations raise vermin concern

Marlburians can only get wheelie bins for waste now if they go through a private company.

A proposal to introduce small transfer stations in the Marlborough Sounds, so visitors can leave their rubbish rather than cart it out with them, has been met with strong opposition.

Remote parts of the district such as the Marlborough Sounds have to date been serviced by a combination of transfer stations, coin skips, and a rural community recycling service. It often means holidaymakers take their rubbish with them.

However, the Marlborough District Council asked the public its thoughts on a plan to introduce “remote transfer stations” at 12 remote sites at Awatere Valley Rd, Duncan Bay, Ohingaroa Quarry, Okiwi Bay, Portage, Port Underwood, Rapaura, The Grove, Titirangi, Waihopai, Waitaria Bay, and Ward.

The proposed transfer stations would have separate 1100-litre wheelie bins for recycling, rubbish and one skip for colour sorted glass.

Each station would be fenced, and the containers serviced according to seasonal population fluctuations.

The idea was part of a wider proposal to expand the council’s waste services – which was looking to expand kerbside collection to multiple new areas of the region.

If it was to get over the line, Marlborough households would get two 140-litre bins – one for rubbish and one for recycling – which would be collected on alternate weeks. Bigger bins would come at an extra cost. Households would also get a separate 55-litre crate for glass, which would be emptied fortnightly.

A proposed remote transfer station for Okiwi Bay, in the Marlborough Sounds, has been met with opposition from homeowners.

The council received 459 submissions on the proposal.

Several submitters, particularly with homes in Duncan Bay and Okiwi Bay, did not want the remote transfer stations.

“It is common knowledge in the Sounds that you ‘cart it in, you cart it out’ ... and to this day this has worked well,” one submitter said.

St John Marlborough Tasman operations manager Josh Wooding said in his submission the organisation did not support the proposed placement at Okiwi Bay due to concerns about the proximity to the combined St John and Fire and Emergency station.

He worried the transfer station would impede emergency vehicles especially during peak seasons.

He was also concerned that broken glass would be a hazard to staff and vehicles.

The proposed remote transfer site at Okiwi Bay is next to the combined St John and Fire and Emergency station.

One bach owner next to the proposed site in Okiwi Bay was concerned about the dumping of fish waste.

There was also concern having a dedicated space for waste would attract pests.

One resident of Duncan Bay, who took all of his rubbish or recycling to either Rai Valley or Nelson, said he strongly opposed the idea of a remote transfer station.

He said it would have negative effects on the environment and lead to illegal dumping, stinking rubbish and vermin.

Another said they did not want “ugly skips” in their “beautiful Duncan Bay”.

“I can't understand why this needs to change as holiday residents bring their food items into the bay and take everything out again when they leave. It will be smelly, attract vermin and be unsightly.”

Meanwhile, some residents closer to town did not want to pay extra rates for wheelie bins.

Households with kerbside collection currently had a crate for recycling emptied each week.

Wheelie bins would be rolled-out out to 16% more properties, or just under 2500 more homes. This included homes in Grovetown, Havelock, Rarangi, Rai Valley, Renwick, Seddon, Spring Creek, Tuamarina, Wairau Valley and Ward.

Up to now, people in those places have had to take their waste to the nearest refuse centre.

The bins would cost an extra $27 a year, for households that already had kerbside pick-up.

The service would cost $160 a year for residents getting kerbside collection for the first time. This figure could still change.

One submitter, from Rarangi, said at the moment they were able to choose a method of waste disposal that suited their personal needs.

Some submitters were already happy with the waste system they already had.

But not everyone was against the idea.

There were submissions telling the council it was “about time” wheelie bins were introduced to the region.

“Why has it taken so long for the council to get this underway?” one submitter said.

“When I came to Blenheim it was very confronting have to revert back to plastic for my rubbish.

Feedback from consultation would be reported back to full council through the 2023-24 Annual Plan process. If the bins, or the remote transfer stations were adopted, the contract would start on July 1, 2024.