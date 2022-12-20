Wither Hills mountain bike skills approved but still faces resource consent hurdle

Marlborough Mountain Bike Club are looking to add a new mountain biking skills area at the Wither Hills farmpark.

A mountain biking skills area has been approved for the Wither Hills, but the area still needs a resource consent before it gets over the line.

The skills area – which has been described as having similar concepts as a ski field – went out for public consultation in October this year.

The proposed zone, to be developed in and around the Gentle Annie and Rotary Lookout Tracks, would include a permanent cross-country track, five skills areas and a shared pathway. The Marlborough Mountain Bike Club said it did not require any funding from the council for the development.

The proposal was supposed to be discussed at an assets and services meeting in November, however Marlborough deputy mayor and committee chair David Croad felt at the time newly elected councillors had not had enough time to consider it.

Councillors had since workshopped the proposal and undertaken a site visit.

The council received 490 submissions during consultation, with approximately 85% in favour of the proposal.

MDC/Marlborough Express The proposed skills area does not currently allow for mountain biking under the current Wither Hills management plan.

Marlborough Mountain Bike Club president Fraser Brown previously said the “progressive skills zones” would be suitable for all ages and riding abilities. It would include different features, across five zones, for bikers to practice their skills.

“There are not many places in New Zealand that have actually got what we are proposing, there are loads of little skills parks around, but they don't really have the progression that we've got in mind for this one, so it will be really unique,” Fraser said in October.

A supplementary report provided to council at the meeting last week listed five areas that needed to be considered in approving the proposal. This included soil erosion management, farm management practices, the already established walking tracks, conflict between bikers and walkers, and parking on surrounding streets.

Soil erosion needed to be considered and managed by experts and would be an important factor to address in the resource consent process, the report said. It said the management of the farm was critical, given the risk of erosion and fire.

Council’s property and facilities manager Jamie Lyall said this would be addressed as part of the consent process.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff It’s envisaged the skills areas and tracks would be developed in and around the Gentle Annie and Rotary Lookout Tracks.

“I’m confident that through the consent process and the regulatory arm through council issues associated with farm management practices and soil conservation will be addressed adequately.”

Croad said it was clear through submissions the community supported the proposal – as they were “dominated by people wanting this activity”.

But he also said they needed to recognise the people that were opposed to it. Some of those concerns should be resolved through the consenting process “once they get into the detail”.

“It's not about racing down the hill, it is about improving people's confidence on the bike,” Croad said.

“I don't own a bike, but I do spend a lot of time walking those hills.”

The council approved the event hub and skills area, with conditions the Mountain Bike Club provided the council a copy of its funding plan and obtained all necessary resource consents.

A review of the Wither Hills farm park management plan was also expected to be undertaken next year.