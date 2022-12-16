Relief for travellers and residents as State Highway 6 set to reopen

Businesses in Rai Valley and Pelorus will have no through-traffic for the next seven weeks as Waka Kotahi repairs flood damage on SH6. Video first published on November 1, 2022.

Life can hopefully go “back to normal” on Monday for those who faced huge disruptions and added costs due to the closure of State Highway 6.

Waka Kotahi has confirmed State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson will reopen at 10pm on Sunday.

For the seven-week closure Kokorua Rd farmer and Rai Valley fire chief Nigel Patterson faced a much longer drive through Nelson and Lake Rotoiti to get to Seddon.

“It's about time, it's been long enough. It means I can to Seddon from my house, instead of driving three and a half hours the long way, which I've been doing,” Petterson said.

“It's been long days, and I've had to stay away from home at my cost.

“So it's cost me probably in between $500 and $700 a week to say away because I've had to hire motels and pay my mortgage on top of that.”

WAKA KOTAHI/Supplied SH6 between Blenheim and Nelson will reoopen on Sunday at 10pm.

He said while the mayoral fund was available, it only provided a “little bit” of relief.

“But that's just the way things are,” he said.

“You have got to work, so you have to do what you have to do to get through.”

He planned to make his first trip into Blenheim early on Monday morning.

“Hopefully it's the last time too, hopefully they get the work all done, and they don't have to shut it done again.

“I'm looking forward to getting life back to normal.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Kokorua Valley Rd farmer Nigel Patterson says he’s spent $500 to $700 a week on accommodation during the closure of part of SH6.

Waka Kotahi Wellington and top of the south regional manager Mark Owen said an immense amount of work had gone into restoring the critical link.

More than $15 million had been spent reinstating the highway following damage sustained in the August floods.

The road would be reopened to two lanes, although bad weather may affect some of the work still to be completed, Owen said on Thursday.

“Even if rain is a factor, we will still re-open the road on Sunday by 10 pm.

“But drivers may see some minor temporary traffic management in place until we get the road surfacing and marking finished.

“Our contractors are making every effort to get this done before the highway reopens.”

He said it had been critical to get the route repaired in the shortest time possible and acknowledged the disruption to local communities and businesses.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Waka Kotahi regional manager Mark Owen acknowledged the disruption to local communities and businesses the closure had caused.

During the closure road users had to take the alternate route through State Highway 63.

Within 10-days of that, damage to road surfaces forced a ban on heavy vehicles using the Korere-Tophouse Rd after road users used it as a shortcut.

Owen said about 30 new culverts had been built as part of the project – replacing 20 already on the highway.

“They’re bigger and better and will help control and reduce the damage caused by future bad weather events.

“A forestry company has also taken advantage of the closure to clear trees that could have posed a risk to the road.

“This shortens the time this work takes next year, meaning fewer interruptions and delays for road users.”