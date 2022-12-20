Ecan claims successful year despite higher than expected deficit

Environment Canterbury has adopted its 2021/22 annual report at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, December 19.

A higher than expected financial deficit has failed to dampen a successful year for Environment Canterbury, says chairperson Cr Peter Scott.

Environment Canterbury adopted its 2021/22 annual report at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, December 19, confirming an after tax deficit of $2.6 million.

This was compared to a budgeted deficit in the 2021/31 Long Term Plan of $0.7 million and was due to an unbudgeted expenditure write-off of assets due to accounting adjustments of $5.23 million.

But this was partially offset by the revaluation of forestry assets and an interest rate swap agreement.

The financial year began with council staff dealing with the aftermath of the May 2021 flood event, Cr Scott said.

“Temporary works are now largely complete, and all stopbank repair works have been completed.

“The impacts of this flood recovery work, and extreme weather events more generally, will continue for some time.”

Cr Scott said a priority for the council this year was promoting the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Bill, which passed into law in August, granting full voting rights to two Ngāi Tahu appointed councillors.

”Being in the House to see the Bill pass, and bear witness to the speeches, waiata and mana in the room was a real privilege.

”This will be a true watershed moment in Environment Canterbury’s storybook.”

supplied Ngai Tahu at Parliament cutting cake to mark passing of new law. Left to right, MP Rino Tirakatene, Liz Brown of Ngai Tahu, and Jenny Hughey of ECan.

Looking ahead, developing an integrated regulatory framework in partnership with Ngāi Tahu was the priority for 2023.

Cr Scott said the council was taking a ki uta ki tai (mountains to sea) approach to integrating the Regional Policy Statement, Regional Coastal Environment Plan and the Land and Water Regional Plan.

“Our commitment to working in partnership with Papatipu Rūnanga and developing an authentic partnership means taking the time to ensure we get it right.”

Around 2800 submissions were received for the 2022/23 annual plan, which was adopted in June.

From next year ECan will trial new bus fares, with a $2 flat fare across Greater Christchurch and a $1 flat fare for anyone aged under-25, tertiary students, Total Mobility card holders and Community Services Card holders.

The council will also investigate how to implement a climate change levy.