'Sign of the times': Candidates spend little on local election

Marlborough’s election candidates spent little on their election campaign last year, figures show.

A frugal election campaign was had by most council candidates in last year’s election – with most spending well under the limit they were allowed.

Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor spent the most, at $21,500, while fellow mayoral candidate Chris Lippiatt spent the least, at $0.

Council candidates Dai Mitchell and Jamie Arbuckle also spent nothing, while David Croad donated $1500 to the mayoral relief fund established after the August floods.

Electoral officer Dean Heiford said in December Blenheim ward candidates Ni Fruean and Haysley MacDonald had not declared what they spent on their election campaigns. Although MacDonald claimed to Local Democracy Reporting he had handed his in.

Election candidates are given 55 days from the local election to declare their expenses and donations they received. Failure to declare expenses “without reasonable excuse” was an offence and could lead to a fine of up to $1000 under the Local Electoral Act.

All the declarations returned were “well within the limit”, Heiford said.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Electoral officer Dean Heiford said there were no “major expenses” by this year’s local election candidates.

The amount a candidate could spend on their campaign was based on the population of that ward. Those running for the Māori ward could spend the least, just $3500.

Candidates for the Marlborough Sounds, Wairau-Awatere and Blenheim wards could spend $7000, $14,000 and $20,000 respectively. People running for mayor could spend up to $30,000.

“There was probably surprise in terms of how little people have spent,” Heiford said.

“Some have come back nil. I think councillor Croad did his usual make a donation, and I think he made a donation to the mayoral relief fund for the flood, instead of doing any advertising.”

He said others recycled their signs, or chose to use smaller hoardings than usual which kept costs down.

“There's no major expenses there, Nadine Taylor's mayoral campaign was the most money, which you would probably expect, but there was nothing untoward.”

He thought it was probably just “a sign of the times”.

“People just didn't necessarily have the money to invest in that sort of thing and trusted on going to the meet the candidates meetings and meeting the people, which is what local politics is all about,” he said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Blenheim ward councillor Jamie Arbuckle did not spend anything on his campaign, but made sure to turn up to meet the candidates meeting instead.

Arbuckle said his zero spend was a “real change” from the “bucket load” he spent on his mayoralty campaign in 2019 – which came in at just over $19,000.

“I guess I was conscious this time that there wasn't a lot of people standing in Blenheim, and I'm still in shock how many people decided to retire,” he said.

“I think everyone knows that the motto was to vote back the experience, because obviously there was always going to be new faces around the table."

He was able to reuse billboards from his last campaign, and turned up to meet the candidate meetings as part of his campaign.

“You do a lot of stuff with constituents during the term, and it was just nice to see that I still polled very well.

“I was still campaigning. I was at the markets and doing things around town, but it was still good to see that I had a very strong result on the day.”

CHRIS LIPPIATT/Supplied Mayoral and Wairau-Awatere ward candidate Chris Lippiatt had one homemade sign up for his election campaign.

Meanwhile, Lippiatt said if he were to run again he would actually spend money on his campaign.

“As a comedian, it [campaigning] was the hardest job I’ve ever had ... I was trying to do comedy to a bunch of audiences that weren’t there for comedy,” he said.

“Upon reflection, my wife, who is my political advisor now, told me if you’re ever going to do it again, you need to do it seriously, so I would spend money.”

Lippiatt chose to put one sign up, outside his home in Renwick.

“I made it out of things I found in my garage,” he said.

The full list of expenses declared can be viewed on the Marlborough District Council website.