Autopsy uncovers 'chronic' kidney damage on EcoWorld tuatara

EcoWorld’s two Brothers Island tuatara when they arrived in Picton by helicopter, after they were transported from Brothers Island in Cook Strait, in December 2007.

A tuatara that died at EcoWorld Aquarium in November last year was in “poor body condition” in large part due to having scar tissue in both kidneys, the Department of Conservation has confirmed.

But Department of Conservation (DOC) sounds operations manager Dave Hayes said because the kidney damage was “chronic”, it had not been possible to tell what the initial cause of the damage was.

DOC was first informed of the death of the Brothers Island tuatara a day after it died in November. Brothers Island tuatara were endemic to New Zealand, and, according to the EcoWorld website, there were roughly just 400 of the species left.

Three days later, a High Court ruling gave aquarium owner John Reuhman 20 working days to leave the waterfront building after it dismissed his claims he had a 10-year right of renewal on his lease.

READ MORE:

* Picton aquarium owner ends 16 month 'illegal occupation'

* EcoWorld tuatara sent to Massey University for autopsy following death

* Port Marlborough hires 'specialist' staff to rehome EcoWorld animals

* Picton aquarium has month to vacate building after High Court ruling



DOC Zealan Simpkins, of Ngāti Koata, releases a tuatara in the Marlborough Sounds in 2020.

Reuhman’s landlord, Port Marlborough, took possession of the land and its remaining animals in December.

Reuhman did not respond to a request for comment.

The tuatara was one of five – three Cook Strait tuatara (Sphenodon gunther) and two Brothers Island tuatara – held at EcoWorld under a DOC wildlife permit. Brothers Island tuatara were a subspecies of the Cook Strait tuatara.

Hayes said the remaining four tuatara at EcoWorld are being cared for by specialist staff provided by Port Marlborough.

“The tuatara have been undergoing health checks by a vet and one requires some veterinary dental treatment, which will be arranged, but otherwise there are no immediate concerns for their health,” Hayes said.

He said it was planned to move the tuatara to another wildlife facility temporarily, once health checks confirmed they were in a fit enough condition to be moved.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF EcoWorld Aquarium closed to the public in December 2022 following a High Court decision.

“It is intended to rehome them permanently on an island when we have the arrangements made for that move,” Hayes said.

He said while the death of the tuatara was of concern, no prosecution was planned in relation to its death.

“The autopsy report says it hadn’t been possible to identify conclusively what caused the kidney damage that largely affected the tuatara’s health,” he said.

The High Court decision from Justice Gendall said Reuhman had built his case “exclusively” around a letter from his landlord, Port Marlborough, in 2015, offering him a right of renewal of EcoWorld’s lease.

But as soon as Reuhman made a counter-offer to – as his lawyer accepted – “chance his hand for better terms”, that offer was “extinguished”, Justice Gendall said in his decision.

Stuff One of EcoWorld’s Cook Strait tuatara on a school visit to Witherlea School, in Blenheim, in 2011. (File photo)

Talks between the two over the next three years discussed a number of “potential changes” to the lease, which included the “possibility” of a right of renewal, the decision said.

Yet throughout all talks – where Reuhman sought to achieve “better rent, future development, and early termination conditions” – no agreement as to a new lease was ever reached.

Te Ātiawa o te Waka-a-Maui pouwhakahaere (manager) Justin Carter said in November the Brothers Island tuatara was a taonga (treasure) and important to them, and other iwi.

The tuatara project at EcoWorld started in 2008, and was in partnership with DOC and local iwi, Te Ātiawa. The two Brothers Island tuatara were possibly aged between 30 and 40-years-old when they arrived in Picton, the Marlborough Express reported at the time. A study published last year suggested tuatara had a 137-year lifespan.