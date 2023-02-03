Case to fix Marlborough's roads on fast track

Marlborough District Council strategic planning and economic development manager Neil Henry speaks to a group at a community meeting in Picton on Thursday.

A case to fix damaged Marlborough Sounds roads will be put to the Government as quickly as possible, particularly given it’s an election year, residents have been told.

A series of public meetings have been held in the Marlborough Sounds area over the past week on the future of the roading network after it was badly damaged by floods in August last year.

Marlborough District Council strategic planning and economic development manager Neil Henry told about 40 people at a meeting in Picton on Thursday: “We have an election of course, so we don’t know how that might affect Government decision-making too. That’s why we’re getting this done as quickly as we can."

“We’re not the only region going through this and there will be other regions asking for support too.”

Pointing to the recent damage after flooding in Auckland, Henry said they were at least “ahead” of other regions.

The council had been told by Waka Kotahi they needed to “create a network back in the Sounds that is sustainable”, before any funding was released. As part of this, the council commissioned engineering consultant Stantec NZ to investigate what levels of services were needed on Marlborough Sounds roads.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The drive from State Highway 6 in the Rai Valley down Ronga Rd to Okiwi Bay still bears the scars of the damage from the heavy August rains.

This would look at the cost of repairs, climate change, land stability, safety, alternatives to road if necessary, community and economic impacts of access changes and housing land stability risks.

Henry said this meant looking at ways to future-proof the road.

“There will be expectations that there will be improvements,” he said.

It's a stark difference to the response from Waka Kotahi following flooding in July 2021, when they funded 95% of around $85m in repairs – without the council have to put a business case forward.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A public meeting was held in Picton on Thursday to discuss problems and ideas for fixing Marlborough’s roads.

Stantec NZ transport engineer Courtney McCrostie said the process would make sure any funding given by the Government would actually be spent on ways to solve the problem.

“Hopefully at the end of it we come out with a solution that everybody can live with,” McCrostie said.

She also highlighted challenges, including climate change, a lack of alternate routes and the way the roads were constructed.

“Some bloke would go in with a bulldozer ... then a decade or two later they would go through and widen the road again.

“Compounding that problem is that in some places the geology is really, really terrible, and it’s quite unstable ... we’re not starting from great foundations which is less than ideal.”

WAKA KOTAHI NZTA More than 4000 faults have been identified in Marlborough’s roading network following flooding in August last year.

For many at the meeting, there were major concerns about the number of logging trucks using Port Underwood Rd. Some thought while they waited for upgrades, logging trucks should not be able to use the road at all.

Port Underwood Rd resident Gavin Bayliss, who had lived at his property for 15 years, said logging trucks were getting longer and heavier.

“As a result of that, they can’t negotiate the sharp ends without going over the dotted lines. It’s impossible, it doesn’t matter how good of a truck driver you are.”

Marlborough Roads general manager Steve Murrin said geotechnical engineers had assessed the road and given logging trucks the green light.

“To keep business going, they are still operating,” Murrin said.

Written suggestions from residents included providing alternative access for logging trucks, such as barges, tree plantings over new slips, better drainage under driveways and better culvert cleaning.

One thought there should be incentives for culvert cleaning. Others thought pilot vehicles should be compulsory for logging trucks.

Another asked if there had been consideration into moving Kenepuru Rd, one of the major problem areas in the Marlborough Sounds, to the top of the hill.

Those leading the study will take the feedback away with the preferred options expected by June this year.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Stantec NZ transport engineer Courtney McCrostie said they wanted to find a solution to fixing Marlborough’s roads that works for everyone.

Timing for the funding decisions and its implementation were still to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, a Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study has been launched. By Thursday, nearly 200 people had given their feedback.

The survey of Sounds residents, homeowners and businesses is designed to help inform future transport options in and out of the area, the council said in a statement.

The survey can be found at: https://forms.office.com/r/8fP15rGaLg.

A Zoom meeting for those that cannot attend meetings in person will be held on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7pm.