Delays for motorists as maintenance work begins next week on State Highway 73

A series of road work projects are being carried out on State Highway 73 between Porters Pass and Arthur’s Pass between February 13 and March 3.

A major South Island highway will have ongoing daytime closures as Waka Kotahi’s summer roadwork projects ramp up over the next few weeks.

Maintenance work is happening at several spots on State Highway 73 between Porters Pass and Arthur’s Pass from Monday to March 3.

In a statement, Waka Kotahi said the work had been carefully planned to avoid the long Waitangi Weekend holiday and the Coast to Coast multisport event this weekend.

The single-lane Bealey and Bruce Stream bridges will be repaired and repainted – work that must happen in the day as temperatures at night won’t allow the paint to dry.

Both bridges will be closed to traffic for 50 minute each hour between 7am and 7pm for three weeks from Monday, with 10-minute openings at the top of the hour to clear traffic.

Rock scaling work will also be done at Porter’s Pass and the Waimakariri River Bluffs to remove rocks and vegetation at risk of falling onto the road.

The work had to happen during the day due to its high-risk nature and the need for good lighting, Waka Kotahi said.

Porters Pass would have 20-minute closures between 7am and 7pm, followed by 10-minute openings on the half hour to let traffic clear, from Monday to Friday.

The Waimakariri Bluffs area would have regular 50-minute closures, in coordination with the bridge worksites, on Febraury 20 and 21.

Woka Kotahi advised motorists to allow an additional 20 to 50 minutes for their journey during these times.

Emergency Services would have full access through the work sites if required.