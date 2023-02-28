After years of back and forth, east coast call comes to the crunch

Fisherman Mark Wills says the council has wasted money on consultation, just to get a recommendation they had asked for in the beginning.

More than three years on from a proposal to ban all vehicles on Marlborough’s east coast, the council is to consider whether some vehicle access should be allowed after all.

The decision has been a long-time coming, for the conservationists calling for ecological protection, for the fishers ferrying their gear, and the families that camp there each summer. The Marlborough District Council first decided to draft a bylaw in 2019 banning most vehicles from the coast.

There will be four options on the table at the full council meeting on Thursday. The first of those is a new two-stage bylaw, as recommended by a panel of commissioners.

The first stage would allow quad bikes and side-by-side off-road vehicles (UTVs) to drive on about 9km of beach, from Marfells Beach Reserve to the “airstrip” south of Cape Campbell, but only in daylight hours and below the high tide mark, and not on exposed reef systems. The first stage would be reviewed in 2025.

The second stage would bring in a vehicle ban to the south, from the Waima/Ure River, covering Ward Beach. It would also bring in a licensing system for those driving on the northern 9km stretch.

Fisherman Mark Wills, who initially launched a petition against the blanket ban, said he was “100%” happy that the commissioners recommended what he asked for back in 2019.

“They’ve [council] cost ratepayers several hundreds of thousands of dollars, to get what we asked for at the start,” Wills said.

He thought the recommendations showed the commissioners had listened to quad bikers.

He said fishing along the east coast was “as good as ever” and should councillors adopt the recommended bylaw, it would be a “great result”.

“Because I want to get my grandchildren into it [fishing], and teach them respect for the environment and to look after these areas as they get into it as well,” he said.

But iwi had opposed the new recommendations in different ways. The council put stage one to iwi for feedback after the council reviewed the commissioner’s report in a public excluded meeting in August.

Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu liked the first bylaw, which banned all vehicles from the coast, and neither were comfortable with the new 9km stretch that commissioners suggested opening up to vehicles.

Meanwhile, Te Rūnanga a Rangitāne o Wairau maintained the same position they had taken throughout consultation. The iwi said the council’s bylaw and consultation process did not allow Rangitāne to exercise its kaitiaki responsibilities.

They believed the council had engaged more with Ngāti Kuri, who the council considered to be tangata whenua “with mana moana (authority over the sea) and mana whenua in the area”. They did not specifically comment on the commissioners' suggestions.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia considered restrictions around the time of day breached “rights afforded to Māori through Customary Fishing Rights”. The iwi said some species were more abundant at nighttime, and they were often collecting kai moana for “time critical events” such as tangi.

Their feedback would be considered as the council decided which bylaw option to adopt.

The council could, in the end, still approve a blanket ban on all vehicles, or decide to do nothing and not adopt a bylaw at all.

As part of the commissioners’ recommendation, businesses that used the beach, Dominion Salt, Burkhart Fisheries and Lanfar Holdings (No.4), would be able to continue as normal. Burkhart Fisheries also had consent to launch at Ward Beach.

Meanwhile, East Coast Protection Group member and Cape Campbell farmer Rob Peter said it was positive the commissioners had recognised some protection was needed.

“I suppose our major concerns are they’ve taken the vehicles off most of the beach, and put them into the area where the people are walking,” he said.

“The number of vehicles we see speeding, and doing wheelies and things like that is a major concern.”

The drawn-out process started after the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake exposed flat platforms of reef which used to be underwater.

Conservations said quad bikes were destroying shorebird nests and shellfish beds.

The council said its aim in drafting a bylaw was to improve public safety and enable habitat restoration, and protection of the area’s many threatened and at-risk species.

However, the council had struggled to find a middle ground, with some locals and fishermen describing the proposed bylaw as “discrimination”, the family who gifted the beach to the Crown calling the decision “bloody crazy” and local iwi Te Rūnanga a Rangitāne o Wairau calling for the council to scrap the “unlawful” bylaw and start again, as it would prevent tangata whenua from using vehicles to exercise their customary right to fish.