Survey on Marlborough's road recovery gets 900 responses

A case for fixing Marlborough roads, damaged in both 2021 and 2022 is on the fast track.

The high number of Marlburians weighing in on how to fix flood-damaged roads is thought to show the depth of feeling on the issue.

More than 900 people completed an online survey on what to do with the Marlborough Sounds roads badly damaged after flooding in both July 2021 and August 2022, while more than 500 people that attended a series of public meetings held over January and February.

The Marlborough District Council had engaged engineering consultant Stantec NZ to investigate Marlborough’s roading network, who would look into the“levels of service” needed for the roading network.

Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor said the high level of public engagement demonstrated the “critical importance” of access routes into the Marlborough Sounds.

On top of the online survey, the council also received a further 55 written submissions, she said.

“We need to ensure that transport solutions are resilient for the long term,” Taylor said.

The Sounds Future Access Study project team would now consider the public’s input and “other key information”. A business case would then be developed with options for the roading network, which the public would again be able to provide feedback on, expected to be in June this year.

Taylor said that following that second phase of public consultation the preferred option would be costed and submitted to Waka Kotahi and the council for consideration.

Marlborough Sounds ward councillor Barbara Faulls said the solution was certainly not “one size fits all” – and the level of engagement in the survey showed how important the road recovery was to residents.

“I think as a follow-up to the community meetings they realised that it was hugely important for them to participate in that survey,” Faulls said.

“In the same way that it's important that people respond to the census surveys to get accurate information and to get an accurate eye on the ground at what actually is concerning them.”

She said it was clear that access into the Marlborough Sounds and restoring the network remained the most important to residents.

“But also, you hear on the radio at the moment, people talking about the North Island and rain anxiety, and that is a very real thing down here,” she said.

“I know a lot of residents who, the minute a large storm, or a rainfall event is forecast, are very nervous.

“Some even move out of their homes, so it's something that can't be discounted.”

Faulls said she was pleased they got such a wide range of feedback, and that some new ideas were thrown around that were yet to be considered.

“That's really important, that was what we had hoped for.

“We've certainly gained a much better insight in terms of what is happening in the here and now, but what also needs to happen in the future.”

The Marlborough Sounds Access Study would look at the cost of repairs, climate change, land stability, safety, alternatives to road if necessary, community and economic impacts of access changes and housing land stability risks.

More information on the study could be found at www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/roads-and-transport/marlborough-sounds-future-access-study.