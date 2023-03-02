Marlborough lands on 'good starting point' for proposed rates rise

Marlborough’s proposed rates rise for the 2022-33 year is 7.8%.

Marlborough’s proposed rates may well prompt a “knee-jerk reaction” but is not as high as some regions.

The proposed rise of 7.8% was set at a full council budget meeting on Thursday.

Marlborough District Council chief financial officer Martin Fletcher said the council was “pitching in the middle” if not the “lower end” of proposed rates rises across the country.

Other regions across the country were also facing increases. Environment Canterbury was facing an average 10% rates rise, Wellington City Council proposed 12.8%, Palmerston North City Council had proposed a 6.4% rise and Waikato Regional Council 6.1%.

Fletcher cited similar reasons as previous years for the proposed rise, including inflation, increasing government requirements, and the council’s large capital expenditure programme.

A budget report showed the council had planned a 10.87% rates increase to maintain current levels of service, but had whittled it down through different revenue sources, including “extensive use” of its depreciation reserve fund.

The council had forecast its capital expenditure programme at $75m for the 2022-23 year.

Some proposed increases to levels of services included a permanent Picton bus service, upgrades to the council’s “e-recruitment” system ($30,000) and digital health and safety system ($40,000), a Civil Defence Emergency Management group plan ($39,500), a river rating review ($200,000), community facilities including playgrounds and sports parks ($268,000) and funding for the new art gallery ($1.2m).

However, some of these projects would be funded from existing reserves, rather than rates.

Blenheim ward councillor Jamie Arbuckle said he had struggled to see how the council could keep the rise below 10%, given the “current climate” – referring to the cost of living, high inflation and the number of government regulations the council faced.

But he thought to go through with a starting point under 8% was a “good starting point” for consultation.

“I know some people will react with a knee-jerk reaction to whatever increase we put out,” he said.

Meanwhile, deputy mayor David Croad said a “significant amount of work” had gone in behind the scenes to get to this point.

He said the situation was complex and the council was having to balance the needs of the community.

“Ultimately there are a lot of things we're asked to fund as a council – if there's a future that looks at funding things through different mechanisms then we're definitely up for that discussion,” Croad said.

Funding requests could be submitted to the long-term plan. Councillors would hear in-person submissions from June 6 to 8, and consider all feedback on June 12.

Each submission approved would increase the level of rates collected. New rates would come into effect on July 1.