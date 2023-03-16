Council to investigate easier maintenance of 'notable' trees

An oak tree outside the Church of Nativity on Alfred St is listed as a notable tree under the council’s Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan.

The Marlborough District Council is looking for greater flexibility for when notable trees need a haircut.

Council staffers had raised concerns that the process for taking care of the trees was “too restrictive”, and some maintenance work even needed a resource consent, which the staffers said “shouldn’t be necessary”.

The Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan (PMEP) set out what maintenance was allowed on notable trees. About 450 trees across the region were listed as notable, some of which were on private land.

Trees could be listed as "notable" for their botanical rarity, size, scientific interest, age, functional value or how they sat in the landscape.

Under the plan, other than in an emergency, only minor trimming or pruning of notable trees was allowed.

That trimming or pruning was restricted to the “crown clearing” of dead or dying branches, canopy lifting or “balanced removal” of lower branches, and minor clearing of light branches from power lines.

At an environment committee meeting on March 9, council strategic planner Louise Walker sought approval from councillors to consult on whether that policy was achieving its purpose, which was ultimately to “ensure tree health and proactively manage risk to people and property”.

Notable trees often needed maintenance work.

A 100-year-old oak tree planted by Prince Edward VIII was removed after a large branch fell overnight, in October 2020. Due to safety concerns, the council did not have time to wait for a resource consent.

A 91-year-old heritage Quercus palustris, or Pin Oak tree was saved from the chop in 2021, despite a petition from residents to have it removed, and in November last year a notable 112-year-old eucalyptus tree with “sudden limb drop” was signed off for removal through the consent process.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A notable copper beech tree on Poynter St in Blenheim.

Deputy mayor David Croad asked if the council was seeking to “create better flexibility” around notable trees.

“Obviously, the notable tree thing has come up on many occasions,” Croad said.

“Are we trying to get away from the resource consent of $1000 every time we want to trim a tree, and so on and so forth, and how that will mechanically work moving forward?”

Walker said the council’s reserves team found issues with needing resource consent “for what really shouldn’t be necessary” to seek consent for.

Walker said a confirmed resource consent would still be needed to entirely cut down a notable tree.

A report prepared for the meeting said adding a variation to the PMEP would provide an opportunity to “appropriately canvas the concerns”.

This move was part of a wider proposal to make changes to the notable tree register.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF A large oak tree had to be felled at Seymour Square in 2020 after a branch dropped off overnight.

This included consultation to add five new trees on the register. Meanwhile, two trees on Percy St needed to be removed from the register because they had been assessed by an arborist as “dead, dying, diseased or declining”. Resource consent had already been granted for this.

Meanwhile, several notable trees at Hillersden Farm may have been incorrectly mapped and needed to be amended on the notable tree register.

The environment committee approved consultation on the changes. This would include consultation with relevant parties, including landowners, tangata whenua, and ministers of the Crown who may be affected.

The PMEP fused together three of the region’s major management plans, setting out what activities are appropriate in Marlborough's urban, rural and coastal environments.