Specialists release or rehome EcoWorld aquarium animals

A stingray kept at EcoWorld Aquarium, which closed following a High Court ruling, is relocated into the Picton harbour.

Other than one salmon found to be in “extremely poor health”, all animals from EcoWorld Aquarium have been released or rehomed – even a stingray.

Port Marlborough took possession of the building and its animals in December, after Justice David Gendall gave aquarium owner John Reuhman 20 working days to vacate the land. It came after a week-long High Court case in September, after Reuhman claimed he had a right to renew his lease.

Among the specialist staff that helped relocate the remaining animals was aquarium consultant Craig Thorburn – specifically tasked with helping to relocate the stingray.

A marine biologist by trade, a “big part” of Thorburn’s 35-year career was spent handling large animals, like sharks and rays, across Asia and the Pacific.

“Some of those have been flown around the world, or moved between aquariums. We’ve done a lot of work in Australia between Sydney and Melbourne, moving large animals,” he said.

Speaking from Seoul in South Korea where Thorburn was working on a large aquarium project, he said moving the EcoWorld stingray was fairly simple.

SUPPLIED The stingray is moved into a tank before a crane lifts the tank into Picton harbour.

In fact, it was released just beside the aquarium, into Picton harbour.

“Initially we were going to give them advice on how best to handle the stingray, because they clearly have a barb on their tails, and they can be dangerous,” he said.

“They’re a really good-natured animal ... but it’s a pretty new experience for any animal when you move it and introduce it to a new environment.”

Thorburn said the stingray was assessed by Dr James Chatterton, manager of Veterinary Services at Auckland Zoo.

“I had a chat with James on his take on the animal, and he felt the stingray was in really good condition, and he was pretty happy for its release,” Thorburn said.

He said the stingray was guided into a plastic tub, with a small amount of anaesthetic provided by Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium, to help reduce its stress.

“We moved him through to a stretcher and carried him out to a temporary tank outside, so we could pause and let him come out of the anaesthetic,” he said.

He said they made sure he was breathing and alert, before the tank was “craned into the water”.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF The EcoWorld building will be removed in the coming weeks.

“He just swam straight out, did a couple little circles and then just started to explore ... it went amazingly well, we were super happy.”

Reuhman had said that closing the aquarium when the lease ended in 2021 would be a “death sentence” for a lot of the animals. Reuhman said some animals would have to be euthanised as they would not survive in the wild.

But the High Court decision from Justice Gendall said Reuhman’s claims of slaughter were “unfortunate to say the least”. The port complained Reuhman deliberately made inflammatory and misleading comments to the wider Picton community and the media.

A Port Marlborough spokesperson said following the High Court judgment, former aquarium staff were employed to help care for the remaining fish and tuatara, in line with advice from MPI, DOC and the Zoo and Aquarium Association (ZAA). That included changing enclosures for the tuatara and check the marine species’ suitability for release.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF EcoWorld’s animals have been rehomed or relocated.

Meanwhile, DOC managed the welfare and removal of freshwater species and tuatara.

Three Cook Strait tuatara and one Brothers Island tuatara were moved to Lochmara Lodge in February ahead of their permanent release into the Marlborough Sounds at a later date. Another Brothers Island tuatara kept at EcoWorld died in November, later found to be in “poor body condition”, in large part due to scar tissue in both kidneys.

The Port Marlborough spokesperson said following advice and checks, the saltwater fish were moved into oxygenated tanks and then released into the Marlborough Sounds.

Lochmara Lodge/Supplied A tuatara at its temporary home at Lochmara Lodge in the Marlborough Sounds.

“We were pleased to see them all swim away quite enthusiastically, and the advice from the experts was that they all have a really good chance of surviving in the wild and living out their days in their natural environment.”

The spokesperson said rehoming the stingray was the biggest challenge.

“Expert advice we were given signalled that due to the high population of stingray already in this area, and around Picton Marina, that the stingray had a good chance at surviving and possibly even going on to breed.”

The spokesperson said while it was “disappointing” some animals remained when they took over, they were pleased they could work with the right experts to find “good outcomes”.

They thanked the “young staff members” that were there cleaning up the building and looking after the animals when they took it over in December.

A liquidator was also there for the handover, the spokesperson said.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR EcoWorld owner John Reuhman protests outside the ASB Theatre during the Local Government Conference on July 15, 2021.

The spokesperson said as the purpose-built aquarium was in a “state of disrepair”, it was too costly to repair or repurpose, and would be removed in the coming weeks.

The empty site would be used in the short to medium-term during the ferry terminal redevelopment. Meanwhile, Port Marlborough would consult with the community and its shareholder on how the site could be best used in the long-term.