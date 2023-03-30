Closed-to-public council workshops continue to 'frustrate' councillor

Marlborough councillors have at least one workshop closed to the public each month.

A Marlborough councillor who once spent about nine months boycotting council workshops not open to the public continues to be “frustrated” some topics remain discussed behind closed doors.

It comes after the Office of the Ombudsman announced in August it is investigating concerns councils were “undermining local democracy” by using workshops to discuss issues and “make decisions behind closed doors”.

Eight councils across the country are subject to the investigation, and while Marlborough is not one of them, councillors did admit they are in support of any review if it improves local democracy.

Councillor Jamie Arbuckle said he had always been an advocate to open up council workshops and continued to be frustrated that, after five terms, this was not happening.

Arbuckle walked out on an induction workshop back in 2019 after he found out it was not open to the public and the media. He said this week eventually he had to return to the workshops because he was not informed enough as a result.

“I feel, sometimes, we get information in workshops, then we come to a public discussion in an agenda item where we've been given knowledge the media hasn't been given, or the public hasn't been given,” he said.

“Many of the things we workshop should be public anyway, and that's probably the frustrating side of having it 100% closed.

“I think there is a lot of opportunity for public involvement, or media involvement, because a lot of it is just education.”

Local Democracy Reporting asked the council how many workshops were held last council term and this term, but a council spokesperson said the request needed to be submitted as a LGOIMA, meaning a response could take 20 working days.

MAIA HART/LDR Blenheim ward councillor Jamie Arbuckle is frustrated the workshops still remain closed to the public.

However, councillors confirmed there was at least one workshop at the start of every month – which Arbuckle said often had more items on it than public committee meetings.

Wairau-Awatere ward councillor Scott Adams thought some of the discussion in workshops so far could actually be beneficial to the public – because it had largely been educational, such as information on central government legislation and regulation changes.

But he thought there were some issues or topics that still needed to be heard in public excluded.

“It is a matter of balance to allow free and frank robust discussions,” he said.

Wairau-Awatere councillor Sally Arbuckle said she was “open” to the idea of public coming to the workshops.

Māori ward councillor Allanah Burgess thought the review was “good practice”.

ANTHONY PHELPS/STUFF Māori ward councillor Allanah Burgess thinks reviewing workshops across the country is good practice.

“We represent our hapori (community) and transparency in public sectors is a must, in my opinion,” Burgess said.

Burgess said the workshop she attended had been informative and beneficial to her understanding of the topic discussed.

“To conduct business efficiently I believe that these should remain public excluded.

“It gives us, as councillors, the opportunity to take a moment with kaimahi (workers), to receive all of the information in order to make informed decisions and achieve the best outcomes for our hapori.”

Marlborough Sounds ward councillor Ben Minehan said he “asked a lot of questions” at the workshops, so he could understand what would be discussed at council meetings. He did not think he had attended any the public would find valuable.

Blenheim ward councillor Matt Flight said he supported the review, so council could have direction, or correction.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Blenheim ward councillor Matt Flight said workshops have helped to understand information, which would take up a lot of time in public meetings.

“The workshops I have attended were more trying to understand information that was brought forward that would normally take up a lot of time at normal meetings,” Flight said.

He said this helped inform him for when it came time to vote on specific items.

Blenheim ward councillor Jonathan Rosene said workshops had been a good way to become better informed as a councillor, to understand what the decision-making process would be later on.

“Once we understand it better, then we can start having conversations with the public,” Rosene said.

Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor said the council was really interested in the outcome of the review.

“As council we should be aspiring for continuous improvement and if there's any area that the Chief Ombudsman identifies the council should be improving, in terms of workshops and briefing protocols, we would take that on board,” Taylor said.

“I would hope that in Marlborough's case, there won't be any need for improvement because we're very, very careful around what's covered in workshops and briefings, and very, very aware that it has no decision-making function.”