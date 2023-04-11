Homeowner fears river weeds elevate backyard flood risk

The river John Bowler bought his home to enjoy is now threatening to swallow his jetty.

A Marlborough homeowner who bought his property for the river by his backyard fears its overgrown weeds make it more a danger than a drawcard.

John Bowler says he has never seen the weeds in the Ōpaoa River as bad as they are now, in his seven years at the State Highway 1 property downstream of Blenheim.

The weeds make the water level get higher and higher, and Bowler is concerned one decent rain event will flood his home.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Weeds are breaching the surface of the river by Bowler’s backyard.

“The whole thing is just chocker with weeds the whole way down, that's why it's just rising and rising,” Bowler said.

Bowlers concerns came after Raupō Café and Restaurant manager Sonu Karwal complained about flooding of the Taylor River, a tributary that met the Ōpaoa River upstream of Bowler’s house.

The flooding over the riverside boardwalk was affecting Karwal’s business because recreational users that used the path were some of his regular customers.

Marlborough District Council rivers and drainage engineering manager Andy White said river works were not permitted in the Taylor and Opaōa rivers from February 1 to April 30 to avoid fish spawning season, and protect juvenile inanga, or whitebait.

White said the first round of annual weed cutting was completed mid-January.

A report prepared for the council’s assets and services meeting on January 31, which mentioned the lower Ōpaoa River, said the weedboat was in for emergency repairs to make it watertight so its safety certificate could be renewed.

It said with the current warm weather, a second weed cut would be required soon.

Bowler said during the August flood event in 2022, the river nearly overflowed the stopbank in his backyard. The weeds were not as bad at the time, he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Bowler says the weeds are the worst he has ever seen them.

“It just feels like a lack of them [council] getting on to it and actually doing it,” he said.

He said a slime had also started to present itself in the water which he had never seen before, and it had “coated everything”.

“The amount of fertilisers and stuff running off, this weed grows real quick, way quicker than it used to.”

Bowler had removed his 5-metre boat from the water because the weeds affected his ability to navigate the river.

“It's a shame too because it's a beautiful place, it's really awesome, the wildlife,” he said.

“I bought it so I could whitebait and things like that, and go up the river ... because you can get right out to the [Wairau] Bar.

“That’s why I looked at the property, I came down here and thought ‘this is great’, now years later I'm thinking ‘oh, God’.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Weeds in the Ōpaoa River can not be cut from February 1 to April 30 because of the fish spawning season.

A spokesperson from the Marlborough District Council said the weed boat was repaired after a full cut in January, and was ready to “get back to work” on May 1.

The council had transitioned from the old Wairau Awatere district plan to the new Proposed Environment Plan over the last two years – which meant weeds had been cleared during whitebait spawning season in the past, the spokesperson said.

The Ōpaoa “loop" was treated differently to the Taylor River, and weed was controlled with herbicide and only “occasionally” via mechanical weed removal.

A wet summer on top of two major storms in 2021 and 2022 had increased siltation of the river bed. It meant some gravel and sediment would need to be removed in mid-May to reduce the height of the river bed in the interim.