South Marlborough’s water assets could be managed by top of the south

Despite a map drawing a line through Marlborough’s water assets under a new Three Waters overhaul, there’s still talk of south Marlborough’s being managed by the top of the south.

The overhaul, announced by Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty last week, featured 10 new public water entities instead of four, to oversee the country’s drinking, waste and stormwater.

The new boundaries put Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman in a top of the south entity, however south Marlborough, including Seddon and Ward, remained lumped in with a Canterbury and West Coast entity, in line with Ngāi Tahu’s takiwā – much like the original reform.

But despite this line in the map, Marlborough District Council chief executive Mark Wheeler said he had been told south Marlborough’s assets would be managed by the top of the south entity. That arrangement had been discussed and highlighted in a cabinet meeting, Wheeler said.

A cabinet paper from October 2021 agreed that officials from the Department of Internal Affairs would work with the relevant councils, Ngāi Tahu and Te Tauihu (top of the south) to develop an “approach” that would enable communities in Seddon to receive and be charged for services from Entity C, rather than Entity D. The same applied for Murchison, which did not fall into the new top of the south entity.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Membranes that filter water at Seddon’s water treatment plant, which opened in 2019.

At the time, Entity C included Blenheim, Picton and the eastern and lower parts of the North Island, while Entity D included Seddon and Ward, and the rest of the South Island.

Wheeler said it “just didn’t make sense” for the management of south Marlborough’s water to be handled by another entity.

“We still think that the boundary should be the regional boundary. That's still our position.

“There was a clear intent from Government that it would be managed by the other entity, but they wouldn't bend on the drawing of the boundaries. It's convoluted, and requires a bit of paperwork between iwi and the two entities.”

A Department of Internal Affairs spokesperson said the Water Services Reform Programme National Transition Unit was working with Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman District councils, Ngāi Tahu and Te Tauihu iwi to ensure there were “sensible, pragmatic arrangements” put in place for servicing communities in those districts.

That included Seddon and Murchison, which fell into the Canterbury/Westland entity under the new proposed reform, the spokesperson said.

“Arrangements under discussion include service level agreements between those communities and the Nelson/Tasman/Marlborough entity,” the spokesperson said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/Stuff.co.nz They talked about fixing Seddon's water in 1936. On August 26, 2019, the boil water notice was lifted.

Wheeler said while south Marlborough water infrastructure wasn’t the largest on the council’s books in terms of investment, it still had a “reasonable” amount, particularly in recent years.

In particular, a new water treatment plant was officially opened in 2019, which meant the community no longer had to boil its water before drinking it.

Seddon sourced its water from the Black Birch Stream and was cleaned at the town’s multimillion-dollar water treatment plant, installed by the council in October 2019. The stream was north of the Awatere River.

The council also ran the town's sewer system, but did not own any other water assets in south Marlborough. Ward was on a community water scheme.

Wheeler said the council was also looking at putting in a new sewage treatment facility in Seddon, or a “significant upgrade”.

McAnulty said that by extending the number of entities, each council in the country would have a say through the regional groups that provided oversight and direction to their entities.

Council representatives, mana whenua representatives, and catchment interest groups such as irrigators would sit together on the high-level group that sets priorities, and appointed professional board members to oversee the entity’s executives.

The reforms were “absolutely essential” and if the management of water assets were left as is, it would lead to “unaffordable rate bills”, McAnulty said.