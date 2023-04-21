Many hands make light work: Shelves mostly empty as library shift nears

Kia King has made sure to take plenty of books home during a three-week closure of the Blenehim Library before the opening of the new site.

Kia King has about 70 books at home she has borrowed for her and her three children from the Blenheim library.

The library assistant described it as “panic borrow”, but actually, it was exactly what people were encouraged to do in time for a temporary three-week closure this Sunday, April 23.

After all – the more books people took out for the closure – the less the team would need to pack up and shift to the new $20m library and art gallery, which would open on May 12.

“Everybody was worried about not having anything to read for the next three weeks. I've been stocking up too,” King said.

“I read my youngest three books a night.”

King said she was excited to move to the new space.

“The collection will look really stunning, everything nice and fresh, everything's going to be beautifully arranged,” she said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Denise McQuade hoped she would be able to take some more books home.

Denise McQuade, who has been coming to the library since she moved to the region nearly 20 years ago, thought the new library and gallery was going to be “bigger and better”.

McQuade was hoping to take home some extra books, but her options were “limited” when she visited the library on Friday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s closure.

“But I've taken as many as I can find.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Richard Anderson is hopeful the library's collection will grow at the new site.

Richard Anderson, who visited the library every week, hoped the collection would grow at the new site.

“I tend to read two genres of books, and I've been getting to the stage now where I've read most of the books. I've been coming for seven years,” Anderson said.

He said he got through about two books a week so planned to take out more on Friday to keep him going until the new site opened.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The Gallegos-Martinez family visit the Blenheim library every week.

Sergio Gallegos described the library as an “indoor playground” for 18-month-old Nahuel Gallegos-Martinez.

“We are always looking for a place that we can do something inside, especially in winter, because there are not many places for kids his age,” Gallegos said.

“It's also good to be inside the library, because he likes books, he has his own corner at home, for telling him stories, and reading books.”

MDC A graphic designer imagines what Blenheim's new library and art gallery will look like, and how they will be used.

His partner, Vanessa Martinez, said the new library building looked “beautiful”.

“I think that makes it even better of an experience,” she said.

She said the children’s bookshelf was “nearly empty”.

“Usually this shelf, it's full with children's books.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Nikki Howard, children’s team library assistant, is particularly excited about the teen’s area at the new site.

Nikki Howard, library assistant in the children’s team, said she was particularly excited about the new teen’s space in the new library – which was an “improvement” on what they had at the moment.

“Libraries are just so much more than books now days, and everyone is welcome,” Howard said.

The 3,600m2 library would house shared areas including meeting rooms, a foyer/reception, café, toilets, a multipurpose education room and landscaped grounds.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Usually full bookshelves were seemingly cleared on Friday morning, ahead of a three-week closure on Sunday.

The Government in 2020 announced it would cover $11 million of the project's $20m bill. The project was one of 150 to be approved as part of the Government's 'shovel ready' initiative, designed to boost the economy as the country recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Millennium Public Art Gallery director Cressida Bishop previously said the building’s climate-controlled gallery and storage spaces met the highest standards required for New Zealand public art galleries.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The new Blenheim Library and Art Gallery will open to the public on May 12.

This would enable Marlborough to host exhibitions of rare and valuable works such as the Rita Angus survey exhibition, that the gallery had not previously been able to show.

Before any of the collection could be moved, a blessing of the site would take place on April 28. Despite opening to the public on May 12, an official opening would be held in June.