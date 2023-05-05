Former aquarium site floated for Picton i-Site upgrade

EcoWorld Aquarium on the Picton foreshore is being dismantled.

As the remains of a Picton aquarium are cleared, discussion continues on the site’s future, the latest suggestion being a new tourism information centre.

Although consultation on Port Marlborough’s foreshore site is yet to start, Destination Marlborough general manager Bruce Moffat said there had been conversations about building a new Picton i-Site there.

During a presentation to the Marlborough District Council’s planning, finance and community meeting on Tuesday, Moffat said the Picton iSite needed to be relocated.

Speaking after the meeting, Moffat said the current i-Site, not far from the former aquarium site, was outdated and would benefit from better visibility, to sit “out and proud”.

READ MORE:

* Visitor information centre could be revived after summer of complaints

* The 'welcoming face' of Marlborough '100%' staying open as other i-Sites shut up shop

* Specialists release or rehome EcoWorld aquarium animals



The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment had signalled it would fund $200,000 to help with its relocation and design, funded from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Tourism Minister Peeni Henare launches a plan to transform the tourism industry workforce. Video first published March 1, 2023.

“We’re not entirely sure where it’s [i-Site] going to go, but the main reason for it is it’s getting beyond its lifetime, that little building,” Moffat said.

“i-Sites are really important because people are almost trained these days, when they come to the destinations, to look out for them.”

A Port Marlborough spokesperson said the site would be used in the short-term as part of the multi-million dollar ferry terminal redevelopment.

They intended to consult with the community at a later date about how the site would then be used.

supplied The “outdated” Picton i-Site, near the former aquarium site on the Picton foreshore.

A High Court ruling last year gave aquarium owner John Reuhman 20 working days to leave the waterfront building after it dismissed his claims he had a 10-year right of renewal on his lease.

Moffat’s presentation gave councillors an opportunity to hear Destination Marlborough’s draft business plan for the 2023-24 year.

He told the council staffing had been a major issue for Marlborough’s i-Sites, which meant they were unable to open the Havelock site.

“I met with the Havelock Community Associations to express my concerns, and we agreed that we would just continue on to try and market Havelock as much as we possibly could without having an i-Site there.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Demolition for the site is nearly completed, and will be used in the short-term for the ferry terminal redevelopment.

“It is absolutely my intention to have an i-Site running in Havelock, as we well as Blenheim and Picton.”

It was intended that the Picton and Blenheim sites would remain open permanently, while Havelock would be open from December 2023 to April 2024.

Meanwhile, a funding boost from the Government that the organisation received in 2020 would run out in June and meant two staff members would lose their jobs, Moffat said.

The $290 million Strategic Tourism Asset Protection Programme (STAPP), of which Destination Marlborough received $700,000, was established to support “strategic” tourism businesses at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It meant domestic and international marketing campaigns would reduce from July.

“We've poured an enormous amount of money through Covid into domestic marketing.

Destination Marlborough What's so good about Marlborough? The team at Destination Marlborough have got locals talking about just what makes this region so special.

“It's been really, really well returned. When I say that, we'll still pour $20m into the domestic market, but it is a reduction to what we've had in the past.”

About $50m would be spent on international marketing.

“We need to bring those international numbers up, and the reason for that is because they have a higher spend per person,” he said.

“An example of that is if we take Australian visitor, for every one dollar of domestic spend in our region, an Australian spends $15.”

He said international spend was starting to match pre-pandemic levels, which he hoped would continue.

As for the cruise ship season, Moffat said the latest season had been produced some “fantastic outcomes”, but had come with challenges.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Cruise ship Majestic Princess berths in Shakespeare Bay, Picton, in January.

“I've got to say it was absolutely frantic, and to the point where even our on-tour agents had about five minutes to be able to put packages together,” he said.

The first cruise ship for the 23-24 season would arrive on September 11, which came as a “surprise" as it was a month earlier than expected, he said.

Work was also continuing on the Destination Management Plan, which had been approved by central government.

The 10-year plan had 18 industry strategies – which Moffat described as “very specific”. It featured strategies for the cruise and wine industry, iwi tourism, the Marlborough Sounds, a “seafood visitor experience” and cycling.