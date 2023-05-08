Blenheim air quality improves, but the 'goal posts' might be changing

Air quality in Blenheim has improved since hourly records began in 2006.

Blenheim’s air quality has gradually improved, but new guidelines from the World Health Organisation could shift the “goal posts”.

Blenheim had long struggled to meet the Government’s air quality targets, with hourly records going back to 2006 showing the town breached pollution levels multiple times a year.

But the air quality monitoring by the Marlborough District Council showed Blenheim’s air pollution levels had been improving. In fact, last year, Blenheim actually complied with the National Environmental Standards (NES) set by the Government.

However, Marlborough District Council air scientist Sarah Brand told councillors at an Environment and Planning committee last month, if the “goal posts” move – either through regulation changes from the World Health Organisation or National Environmental Standards – it’s unlikely Blenheim would be able to meet the new standard.

The monitoring of PM10, or particulate matter, was required under the National Environmental Standard for Air Quality. High exposure to PM10, according to the council, could result in a number of health impacts, including coughing, asthma attacks, bronchitis and high blood pressure.

Under environmental standards, the limit for PM10 was more than 50mcgs of bigger air pollutants per cubic metre of air. Blenheim was allowed to breach that limit once a year.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Marlborough District Council environmental scientist Sarah Brand.

Brand said in 2020, the Ministry for the Environment proposed to shift its focus to smaller particles, under 2.5 micrograms in size (PM2.5).

However, that proposal was put on hold because the World Health Organisation was working on its own revised guidelines. Released in September 2021, those guidelines were “significantly lower” – meaning stricter – than the proposed NES standards.

“MfE (Ministry for the Environment) decided that actually it would be prudent to put any changes on hold and see what the outcome of those changes were,” Brand said.

Brand said an updated Health and Air Pollution in New Zealand study, known as HAPINZ 3.0, was also released in July 2022, which showed the significant “cost to population mobility and health effects” of a particulate matter, especially PM2.5.

Stuff Blenheim’s air quality is monitored at the Redwoodtown Bowling Club.

In Blenheim, domestic heating accounted for 94% of daily winter PM10 and 96% of daily winter PM2.5. Industrial heating and outdoor burning sources made up the remaining, Brand said.

The standards tended to be breached during winter, when temperatures were low and wind speeds were low too.

“So results for 2022, we have one exceedance of [the] 50 microgram limit, on July 7,” Brand said.

“We are starting to see some downward trend which is nice to be able to report, however MfE is still indicating that there will be amendments.

“The things coming out of the WHO and HAPINZ model, it is likely that air quality will become more stringent.

“If the goal posts change we are unlikely to comply ... therefore more stringent management will be required.”

MDC/Supplied Average PM2.5 concentrations increase over winter due to heating emissions, according to 2022 data from the air quality monitoring station at Redwoodtown, Blenheim.

Under the WHO guidelines, Blenheim would have breached the daily limit 80 times in 2022. Under the proposed NES standards, it would have been 27 breaches, Brand said.

Blenheim ward councillor Jamie Arbuckle said it was the first time in a long time that he felt there had been an achievement.

“It's quite often been negative, this report,” Arbuckle said.

He asked Brand if the phasing out of older fireplaces – a requirement under the Proposed Environment Plan – had helped shape the improvement.

Brand thought this had helped, as well as getting the message out to the community about what they should be burning.

“Those rules and the work that clients have done really are making a difference. Unfortunately that's generally when the ground comes out from beneath you, and they shift the goal posts. But we have been seeing improvements, and it's really nice to be able to report there is a downward trend.”

Deputy mayor David Croad asked Brand if she thought that downward trend, which described as an organic shift – would be enough moving forward, should the standards change.

Brand said it would depend on where the goal posts shifted to.

“What we were seeing at the moment is working, but, as you can see the WHO guidelines of PM2.5 … we can't rule out other changes that need to be made.”