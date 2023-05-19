Marlborough's council lands on 'emerging preferred options' for Sounds roads

Damage on Kenepuru Rd, between Portage and Te Mahia Bay, after flooding in July 2021.

Marlborough’s council has landed on “emerging preferred options” for repairing flood-damaged roads in the Marlborough Sounds – but is remaining tight-lipped on what those options are.

Instead, it plans to release them during drop-in sessions with the community next month.

However, Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor said the media may be briefed on the options beforehand.

Engineering consultancy company Stantec was commissioned by the council to assess the options for five parts of the Sounds after the road network was damaged during flooding in July 2021 and August 2022.

The areas were Rai Valley to French Pass, Pelorus, the outer Sounds (Kenepuru Rd), Queen Charlotte Drive and Port Underwood.

Council and Stantec had identified an emerging preferred option for each of the five areas, which included building back roads and considered improved marine access options.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor said the council wants feedback from the whole community about their preferred options for Marlborough Sounds roads.

But the public would also be asked about alternative, climate-resilient options for each area – with a combination of “short-term actions and longer-term options”, in case there were more major weather events.

“The harsh reality is we need a transport system that can cope with the damaging impacts of climate change, sea level rise and earthquakes, well into the future,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the council wanted feedback from the whole community, as there would be significant impact on rates, before approaching Waka Kotahi about what funding they could get.

“It's only at that point that we'll understand the Government commitment in terms of funding, so I wouldn't want to get too far ahead and say the ‘what ifs’,” Taylor said.

“It's our job to do this properly, and thoroughly, so that when we do present to Government, we're presenting the exact, right thing. For me, the obligation is on getting this right.”

Stantec’s assessment had involved technical analysis and community feedback from landowners, homeowners and businesses, from a survey in February.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Road damage, one way sections and traffic lights remain on Queen Charlotte Drive in March 2022, after two major flooding events in the Marlborough Sounds.

The process was different to after the July 2021 weather event, when Waka Kotahi funded 95% of the cost of the repairs, about $81m of the $85.3m budget – without an engineering report.

Meanwhile, the Government announced $1b from Budget 2023 to fund Cyclone Gabrielle recovery efforts in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti and Auckland. A further $6b was earmarked for a National Resilience Plan in response to Cyclone Gabrielle and “other extreme weather events”.

It was not yet clear where Marlborough would fit into that picture.

“We’re well-placed, because our weather event happened earlier than Cyclone Hale and Cyclone Gabrielle,” Taylor said.

Kenepuru and Central Sounds Residents Association president Andrew Caddie said many of the group’s 280 members relied on the Kenepuru Rd.

He thought at the pace the council was moving at, they would be lucky to see proper repairs before summer.

“Everybody is having to cross their fingers, and hope that we don't get another big storm event, on a pretty fragile network.

“It's not very nice if you're dependent on the road, and the weather forecast is heavy rain. That's pretty unsettling for people, you’ve got to feel for them.”

He said the road still had drop-outs from the July 2021 event.

“The road is rough. There are a couple of areas, like the ‘watertank slip’, where you say ‘hey look, don't look down’. Admittedly, someone looks down and says ‘oh my God’.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Kenepuru Rd in December 2021.

There would be an online webinar for people who lived outside Marlborough or who could not make one of the drop-in meetings. A survey would seek the public’s input, with feedback due by July 11.

The council had also asked Waka Kotahi for $52.4m for roads outside the Marlborough Sounds, in areas such as the Ure Valley, Awatere Valley, Northbank Rd, Waihopai Valley Rd, Pukaka Rd and Tinline Rd.

Drop-in sessions

Tuesday 20 June: Lansdowne Park Sports Hub, Blenheim, 5pm-7pm

Wednesday 21 June: Waitaria Bay Hall, 10am-12pm

Thursday 22 June: French Pass Hall, 10am-12pm

Friday 23 June: Linkwater Hall, 2pm-4pm

Monday 26 June: The Millers Rest, Rai Valley, 10am-12pm

Monday 26 June: Zoom online, 5.30pm-7.30pm

Tuesday 27 June: Trafalgar Centre, Northern Extension, Nelson, 3pm-5pm

Wednesday 28 June: Port Marlborough Pavillion, Picton, 12pm-2pm