Patched up heritage building the Blenheim Club requests rates relief

The Blenheim Club, on High St, was built between 1903 and 1905.

A club with “limited resources” caring for a heritage building has asked for relief on its $14,000 annual rates bill.

Construction of the Blenheim Club, on High St opposite Seymour Square, started in 1903 and was completed in 1905, according to a submission from its treasurer and vice president Richard Potez. It had a current membership of around 250 people.

Both Potez and the club’s president David Dew have submitted to the council’s annual plan for 2023-24, calling for either a rating plan that helped with the club’s rates, or a grant that could be spent on maintenance to help preserve the building.

Potez said the age of the building meant it constantly needed maintenance, some of which was simple, like panting and guttering. But some of that maintenance was also “big”.

Like 18 months ago, when the electricity needed to be redone. Or replacing the roof, which had been quoted at over $100,000.

“We are quite frightened at the moment, that the roof's going to start leaking. It's just been patched up and patched up and patched up,” Potez said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Blenheim Men's Club treasurer Richard Potez says the club is worried about the building’s future.

“There's no plan to move, but it could happen. But the question would be, where would we go? It would need to have a building of some distinction, if it was just a room in an office block, I think the membership would just evaporate, it wouldn’t be the same.”

Potez said he believed the rates bill was unreasonable considering the age of the building.

”Because we have to keep it going. There's a large amount of maintenance.”

He said about 30 members met for Friday drinks regularly.

“I'm a farmer, and originally it (Blenheim Club) was set up as a meeting for farmers.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The main room in the Blenheim Club.

“Farming is sometimes pretty solitary. So to have somewhere to go and meet your friends, and meet like-minded people, and have a moan and tell stories, it helps [your] mental health a lot.”

Potez said the main income for the club came from membership fees, second to letting out the building and bar sales. The home had a main living room, formal dining area, boardroom and offices, as well as its kitchen.

One of the rooms was let out to Garden Marlborough as an office, and the Angel Investors Marlborough had its board meeting at the Club once a month. The public could also hire the building.

The club had also asked for help with its expenses a couple of years ago.

Dew said at the time, they were told there were a lot of heritage expenses being requested.

“We never really got a satisfactory answer from council at the time,” Dew said.

“When you go to the heritage list, actually there's very few buildings. A lot of them are trees and privately owned buildings, so the precedent effect is minor.

“Our point is, here we are maintaining probably one of the few really historic buildings in Blenheim, and it's a struggle. Just because it happens to have been built on a site that now has been deemed to be very valuable, we get penalised for it.”

He said while the building had some protections because it was a heritage build, he knew the land would be sought by developers should the club have to go.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The roof of the building has had to be patched up.

He understood the former Women’s Club site, which was sold for $1m in 2021, was bought by neighbouring Scenic Hotel Group.

Property files showed it was currently owned by Athena Marlborough Limited, whose directors were also shareholders of Scenic Hotel Group.

“They have effectively paid a million dollars for the land,” Dew said.

“It (the Women’s Club) is not protected under the historic places trust, because it's not old enough.

“Although the Blenheim Club has got some historic places protection, it doesn’t protect it completely. I wouldn’t want to speculate, but we could lose a historic building.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The club has a membership of about 250 people.

He said the club was lucky to have a dedicated membership.

“It's a unique thing. Some people might think it's an anachronism, but a lot of these clubs have failed elsewhere in New Zealand in small areas.

“Like all clubs, it's a struggle to get younger people to engage, but we try and look at all sorts of active ways of doing that, and we do have younger committee members.”

Annual plan hearings were set down for June 6 to 8. The Marlborough District Council had proposed a 7.8% rates rise.