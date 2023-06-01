Lifejacket requirements could change in Marlborough if public calls for it

Marlborough’s navigational safety bylaw was last reviewed in 2017 but has not changed since 2010.

Navigation safety rules for boaties in Marlborough could change for the first time in more than a decade as a review gets underway.

The council is taking a look at its Navigation Safety Bylaw, with lifejackets and jet ski use expected to be hot topics. Minor changes will go out for public consultation, and more changes could follow.

The bylaw has been in place since 2010 following consultation in 2009. It was reviewed in 2017, but this was not completed because of the ferry terminal redevelopment and delays due to Covid-19.

Harbourmaster Jake Oliver

Harbourmaster Jake Oliver presented the proposed bylaw at a full council meeting this month. He said it was one of the methods used to regulate shipping and activity on the water in Marlborough, and it contained rules related to maritime navigational safety, which meant it had a very “narrow” focus.

A report prepared by Oliver for the full council meeting said the proposed changes included correcting information related to the “work channel” for the Picton harbour radio, adding water ski access lanes not currently in the bylaw, updating fees and charges on certain activities, and making a range of minor editing changes to improve consistency.

But Oliver said he expected more changes would be needed following consultation – particularly around things such as lifejacket and jet ski use, commercial shipping and ferries using Tory Channel.

Speaking after the meeting, he said these were “bigger topics” for the public, and they wanted to be able to do further work with the community and other stakeholders before any major changes were made to the bylaw.

“The last few years have seen harbourmasters, or councils nationally, bring in greater regulations around wearing lifejackets,” he said.

Commander Dave Barr

“Quite a few councils around the country now have that if you're a vessel less than 6m in length you must wear a lifejacket. If you're over the 6m, you just have to have enough on board that is the right size for everybody on the vessel.

“Marlborough's current bylaw just says you have to have the right number of lifejackets that are the right size for people on board. If we see any strong feelings one way or another we will be able to build that in.”

Under the Maritime Transport Act, regional councils could make bylaws to regulate and control activities and prevent nuisances. This included controlling anchorages, placement and maintenance of moorings and specifying requirements for the carrying and using of lifejackets on boats.

Under the current proposal, set to go out for public consultation on June 15, the harbourmaster was looking to add a new charge for vessels over 500 gross tonnage.

These vessels could be commercial or private, but were not cruise ships. They were commonly referred to as superyachts, the proposal said.

a 436-foot superyacht anchored in the Bay of Many Coves, in the Marlborough Sounds in 2015.

Charges for superyachts had been “overlooked” in the 2009 bylaw.

Oliver said these charges would apply if a superyacht was to berth somewhere in the region that was not considered a Port Marlborough facility, such as Ship Cove or Admiralty Bay. It was not yet clear what the charge would be, but under the current bylaw cruise ships were charged $25, per metre, per visit.

Meanwhile, the proposal said water ski access lanes in Kaipakirkiri, Okiwi Bay, Worlds End and Double Bay would be “established” over time, while Ruakaka Bay would be removed.

“There's a number of water ski access lanes around the sounds, both Queen Charlotte, Pelorus and one up in Okiwi Bay,” he said.

“But our tide navigation brochure has some extras in, so that's just us recognising formally in the bylaw that these other ski lanes do exist.”

A public submission period on the bylaw was expected to take place from June 15 to October 1. A subcommittee made up of three councillors would hear them and make recommendations to the council if necessary.