Councillor Jamie Arbuckle throws hat back in the ring for New Zealand First

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, left, has confirmed councillor Jamie Arbuckle will run for the Kaikōura seat in the 2023 election.

A five-term Marlborough councillor has announced he will run a third time for New Zealand First in this year’s election.

An estimated 400 people turned up to a public meeting with New Zealand First leader Winston Peters in Blenheim on Sunday, where councillor Jamie Arbuckle was confirmed as the party’s candidate for the Kaikōura electorate.

Describing the party as a “surprise package”, Arbuckle said he had taken some time to reflect after the last central government election – and actually ended up joining the party’s board.

New Zealand First were aiming for a comeback at the 2023 election on October 14, after being voted out of both Government and Parliament in an election that granted Labour an absolute majority in 2020.

READ MORE:

* National MP Stuart Smith on Labour's 'farming stock' candidate

* Blenheim's early bird bookworms ensure busy first day for new $20 million library

* Labour to contest National stronghold with 'farming stock' candidate

* Chasing Kaikōura for the Green Party a fresh challenge for council waste manager



Arbuckle, who came runner-up in Marlborough's mayoral race in 2010, 2013 and 2019, stood for NZ First in the 2017 and 2020 general election.

In announcing his intent to run for NZ First in that 2020 election, he said if it did not work out he was not sure if he could “stick around forever coming in second place”, describing himself as always the bridesmaid and never the bride.

However this year Arbuckle had been in the thick of New Zealand First’s campaign, prior to throwing his own hat in the ring. He had been helping the party’s candidates, jet-setting around the country every weekend, and had developed a “campaign blueprint” for the party. That involvement and reflection led him to make the decision to stand again, he said.

“I bring a lot of experience, and a lot of people have supported me at local government level. I just hope that they see the confidence and trust to support me as well in this campaign,” he said.

Stuff Jamie Arbuckle confirms his run for New Zealand First in the 2017 general election.

While he hoped people would vote for him as their preferred Kaikōura MP, he said getting New Zealand First back into Parliament, which would require a party vote result of over 5%, was “extremely important”.

“I do feel that there is a good opportunity being the candidate that we can pick up a lot of recognition through that as well,” Arbuckle said.

“If things go well, sometimes it's not about winning the candidate this time, sometimes it can be building towards a future election.

"Personally, I do want to poll really well as the candidate as well, because I think in the future there could be a potential to take the seat.”

STUFF NZ First leader Winston Peters is tacking aim at "social engineering" and promised to get rid of vaccine requirements for health workers, if elected.

Arbuckle said he thought he was “perfectly poised” to represent Marlborough given his experience in local government as a councillor.

“I think some of our other candidates are very one-dimensional in the way they think,” Arbuckle said.

“But I think being on local government, you have a pretty big overview of the reforms that are happening from central government.”

Arbuckle said the “big bonus” of NZ First was that it “sat in the centre of the political spectrum”.

“I think central government is about people, but it's also about business.

“It's about getting a balance. I think New Zealand First, because we sit in the centre, we give that balance to a voter.”

MAIA HART/LDR Jamie Arbuckle describes his policy preferences at the Marlborough Events Centre on Sunday.

Arbuckle told the audience at the Marlborough Events Centre on Sunday that New Zealand First strongly supported the provinces and primary industries, through funding and ensuring they had a voice. The party sought “balanced, commonsense decisionmaking”, he said.

“We are sometimes classed as a handbrake for bad decisions, and gosh we needed a handbrake in this last term of government.”

Peters took aim at the number of immigrants entering the country, te reo usage, vaccine mandates for healthcare workers, and Government spending, at times met with applause from an audience he joked was as silver-haired as he was. One woman had even brought her knitting.

“We live in worrying times. There are simply too many people in Government without any understanding or experience in business and it is seriously showing,” Peters said.

“It is one of the reasons why New Zealand has fallen so far from its once privileged position as a world leading economy, once the envy of nearly every country on earth.”

MAIA HART/LDR Winston Peters holds a captive crowd.

Peters also visited the new Blenheim library later that afternoon. Of the $20 million build, $11m came from the shovel-ready fund that was pulled from New Zealand First’s Provincial Growth Fund to stimulate the economy post-Covid.

Other candidates announced for the upcoming election included Blenheim woman Emma Dewhirst, named as the Labour Party’s Kaikōura candidate, and Kaikōura’s current MP, National Party’s Stuart Smith had also confirmed he would stand for the region for a fourth time, in the typically safe blue seat. Dr Alexander (Alec) McNeil, the Marlborough’s District Council’s solid waste manager, would stand for the Green Party.

In 2020, Smith who had 18,069 votes, held onto his seat by a margin of 2300, compared to 10,500 in 2017, and 12,500 in 2014. Labour candidate Matt Flight had 15,774 votes, Arbuckle had 2180 votes, Green candidate Richard McCubbin finished on 2377, and ACT’s Richard Evans garnered 1833.