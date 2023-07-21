'Underground movement': Julian Batchelor takes Stop Co-Governance tour to Picton backyard

Julian Batchelor speaks in a tent in a back yard in Picton during his Stop Co-Governance tour after the hotel it was scheduled for withdrew its site as host.

Julian Batchelor’s ‘Stop Co-Governance’ tour has become an “underground movement” as venues continue to cut ties with his meetings.

In Waitohi Picton, his meeting on Thursday was relegated to a backyard under a marquee.

But a small crowd first gathered at the Picton Yacht Club Hotel at about 2.30pm as people got confused about where they were supposed to go.

However, signs on the door, and on the grass outside, indicated the club’s stance.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Julian Batchelor waits as people enter his meeting at a random backyard in Picton.

“Functon [sic] cancelled,” they read. “Picton Yacht Club does not support any group. Please do not abuse the property and staff for any issues.”

A meeting in Blenheim planned for the day before was cancelled after the Blenheim Bowling Club pulled out as a venue. The club’s secretary said they became concerned after reading some of the media surrounding the tour.

“It’s not really us,” he said.

Back in Picton, as the crowd grew slightly, a woman rushed over with business cards for Picton caterer Margaret McHugh.

Batchelor’s meeting was going ahead in McHugh’s neighbours’ backyard.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The Picton Yacht Club Hotel was originally set down to hold the Waitohi meeting.

That neighbour said she decided to host Batchelor’s meeting because everyone was entitled to free speech.

At this point during similar meetings Batchelor had stood at the entrance and decided who could come through the door (or in this case, the driveway).

He had been known to not let people through. Like when Marlborough filmmaker Keelan Walker tried to attend a meeting in Blenheim in June, when Batchelor told him he couldn’t come in because he wasn’t a “good Māori”, who would sit there and listen and “be respectful all the way through”.

No one appeared to be turned away at the Picton meeting, but Batchelor did tell a Local Democracy Reporter he had the right to refuse anyone entry because it was a private meeting.

But ultimately “the media” were let through, they just had to be “respectful”.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A woman passes people outside the hotel Margaret McHugh’s business card, next to the new meeting venue.

The meeting

Batchelor told the group of about 50 people the tour was “never boring” and acknowledged he had been met with protest.

In Christchurch earlier this month, more than 100 people turned up to stand against his message. But he said 300 people turned up to hear what he had to say.

Picton was his first outdoor meeting.

“We’ve been cancelled out of buildings all around the country. You’d think we’re the villains, but we’re the good guys fighting for democracy,” Batchelor said.

“Yet somehow we’re the bad guys. That tells you how sick the country is at the moment.

“We’re an underground movement, and we shouldn’t be.”

Keelan Walker Marlborough filmmaker Keelan Walker is turned away from a Stop Co-Governance meeting in Blenheim by tour organiser Julian Batchelor. (Video first published June 20, 2023)

He asked if any Māori were in attendance but none were. This was a “shame” as Māori were always at his meetings, and he had thousands of Māori who supported him across the country, he claimed.

“This is a political war, it’s a war of words and ideas. The only weapons I will ever use are my brain, my mouth and my pen.

“Give me a clap for that.”

He claimed people could spot “elite Māori” because they drive around in their Range Rovers.

“Elite Māori or treatyists are a distinct group, there may be 1000 of them. They do not represent all Māori.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Batchelor said the road show had become an “underground movement”.

He claimed he was the only one in the country, as far as he knew, that was trying to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

He also voiced concerns about his property in the eastern Bay of Islands, on Rawhiti Rd. A community that was “99% Māori”.

“Would a racist go and buy in a 99% Māori community?

“No ... the media doesn’t think about that.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The heaters were later turned on, although one kept blowing out in the wind.

He said Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga had informed him the property was wahi tapu (sacred land) and he needed permission to make changes to it.

At half-time, there was tea and scones, but some decided to go home. The wind had picked up, one of the outdoor heaters kept blowing out, the marquee was still unstable and Batchelor requested blankets for the “young people over 40”.

“The media” left too.