'Fob-off'? Councillor questions new freedom camping legislation

A Marlborough councillor thinks new freedom camping rules could allow “nomads” to roam the country in “unhealthy and marginally warrantable” vans, telling the mayor not doing anything about it is a “fob-off”.

The new law, the Self-Contained Motor Vehicles Legislation Act 2023, came into effect on June 6, and required campers to use a certified self-contained vehicle when they stayed on council land, unless a council designated the site as suitable for non-self-contained vehicles.

It meant the Marlborough District Council had to review its freedom camping bylaw, to check there were not any inconsistences with the new law.

Marlborough District councillor Gerald Hope questioned whether the new legislation was sending the right message, at a full council meeting last week.

The legislation had introduced changes that distinguished between homelessness and freedom camping, according to minutes from an assets and services meeting in the full council agenda.

A person was not considered a freedom camper under the new law if they were in New Zealand, not on a visitor visa and unable to live in “appropriate residential accommodation”.

Stuff Freedom campers at the Wairau Diversion in Marlborough. (File photo)

“A man in a van (classified as homeless) can actually roam the countryside, [and] live where he wishes? ... and can park up in a van with no toilet?” Hope said.

“I’m encouraging people to think about this and have a discussion ... should we not be dealing with homelessness in a more constructive way?”

He said some people choose to live in vans that were “substandard”.

“They're hideous – small vehicles which are probably insanitary, certainly unhealthy, and marginally warrantable.

“What I'm saying to my fellow councillors, really, is is this what we want in this day and age? To provide a platform for those who choose to live this roaming life as ... a nomad?”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Wairau-Awatere ward councillor Gerald Hope.

Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor said the legislation was set by the Government, and was not up for debate.

“We're here to determine whether the minutes are a true and correct reflection of the (assets and services) meeting, and in that regard they are,” she said.

“I’m not going to open up debate on Government legislation here, this is not the time or the place, and it's certainly not the agenda item.”

But Hope said “with all due respect” that was a “fob-off”.

“I think every minute is able to be discussed whether it's accurate or not ... it is accurate, but is it the right intention for us to condone a piece of legislation that probably is not fit for purpose?”

Taylor went on to say the council did not have a choice.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Freedom campers at Koromiko in Marlborough in 2016. Freedom campers are no longer able to stay at the Koromiko site under its new bylaw.

“The legislation is set by Government, and we will have to put that through our bylaw. It is not for us to debate the Government legislation in that respect,” she said.

Hope later in the discussion said he had warned the mayor and council staff he intended to bring the issue up, as he thought the legislation was “wrong”.

“It is actually a cop-out ... People who choose to live in a mobile home – (that) is substandard and unacceptable in this day and age.

“Are you passing the buck?”

Deputy mayor David Croad said he understood from an “internal operational point of view” the council’s rangers were “well-briefed” and took an active role in connecting people with social services.

Blenheim ward councillor Jonathan Rosene also questioned whether someone’s “chosen lifestyle” should be legislated against.

“Living in a van doesn't mean that they've suffered hard times ... and should we legislate against someone's chosen lifestyle?”

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR The Marlborough District Council has a freedom camping site at the Renwick Domain.

Blenheim ward councillor Matt Flight said there was a “definition between choosing and not choosing”.

”There are definitely a lot of people out there that don't have that choice. I think that's what this really does cover.”

The Minister of Tourism and supporting agencies were expected to undertake a review after two years to ensure there were no negative consequences for those experiencing homelessness.