Resource consent needed for Marlborough freedom camping sites

Despite being open, five freedom camping sites in Marlborough don’t have a resource consent.

The Marlborough District Council originally tried to get consent for one of those sites, at the Wairau Diversion, in October 2021 – but opposition from neighbours means the whole process is likely to start over again.

A spokesperson for the council said a consultant was preparing the five resource consents on behalf of the council.

The other sites requiring consent were Opouri Rd (Carluke Domain), Alfred Stream, the Renwick dog park and the Wash Bridge recreation reserve. They were listed as freedom camping sites in the council’s latest freedom camping bylaw, which came into effect in May.

The spokesperson said the regulatory side of council would look at the consents once they were lodged, to decide if they needed to be publicly notified.

She said given the council’s latest version of the bylaw was notified and went through a hearings process, the resource consent might not need to be notified as well.

“They might decide to go through what's called limited notification, in which they can just sort of notify the people immediately surrounding, or not at all.”

The spokesperson understood that until 2021, Marlborough’s freedom camping sites had never had a resource consent.

The council had applied for consent for the Wairau Diversion site in 2021, but had been unable to resolve all the submitters’ concerns.

Submissions from 2021 showed several neighbours opposed the site.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, with Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime, explains the changes to freedom camping he would like to see. (Video first published in April 2021.)

One neighbour said the council had demonstrated “ineffectual, under-resourced management” of the site prior to a 2020 freedom camping review.

“And since this review was completed, I have observed no change. In short, MDC have demonstrated ineffective governance and resources, and cannot be trusted to facilitate obligations under the Resource Management Act,” the submission said.

“I have also observed dumped bags of waste left or thrown on the Diversion stopbank road. Sometimes, these bags remain for several days and have been discarded by departing camper vehicles who cannot be bothered with proper waste minimisation channels or dumping responsibly.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The Marlborough District Council has been trying to get a resource consent for the Wairau Diversion for nearly two years.

The submission said the toilet on site had a “strong stink” for most of the year.

“Which implies the facility is overloaded, and it is not designed or engineered for the actual and future visitor loadings.”

The proposed consent said that there was not anticipated to be any adverse effects on those in the neighbourhood or wider community.

But another submitter believed this was incorrect.

That submission said possible negative impacts included rubbish and human waste.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The Wairau Diversion site has a maximum two night stay permitted over any four-week period.

The council last September set aside $90,000 to employ rangers to monitor freedom camping. The rangers worked from December 1 to March 31, from 6am to 10am and 6pm to 10pm.

The council had always maintained an “educational focus” on freedom camping rules in the district, often resulting in few or no infringements.

The spokesperson said there was a temporary area set aside for freedom campers at the diversion because the original site had been damaged during flooding, and was being repaired. The temporary area would be included in the council’s new consent application for the diversion site, she said.

This was expected to happen within the next couple of weeks, the spokesperson said.