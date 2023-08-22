'Critical' road repairs in the Marlborough Sounds can't wait for study

Roadworks continue on Marlborough's Queen Charlotte Drive in August 2023, after damage from severe rain events in July 2021 and August 2022.

Critical repairs in the Marlborough Sounds need to be done, Marlborough Roads says, while the council waits for a study to determine the future of the wider Sounds road network.

It’s hoped Waka Kotahi will fund 71% of the works, up to $5 million, though Marlborough Roads estimates they will cost $3.25m.

The repairs are within the area covered by Stantec’s Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study, which is currently assessing repair options for the Marlborough Sounds road network badly damaged during flooding in July 2021 and August 2022.

Until the study is complete and funding is approved by Waka Kotahi, there is no money allocated for the critical repairs.

The Marlborough Roads Recovery Team thought two sites on Moetapu Bay Rd were the most critical because of their safety risk.

There were also two underslips on Port Underwood Rd that were “likely to cause safety issues”, according to a report by Marlborough District Council transport recovery adviser Steve Murrin for the council’s assets and services committee on Tuesday.

The critical sites had been selected based on their risk to road users, council liability from damage to property, risk of losing existing road, cost increases due to further damage, and the presence of ongoing temporary traffic management.

Anthony Phelps / STUFF Representatives of Marlborough District Council, Stantec and Waka Kotahi presented council’s ‘emerging preferred option’ for each of five areas of the Sounds that were damaged by the rain events of 2021 and 2022.

Originally the committee was asked to approve a holding account through which the council would fund the repairs, however, Murrin told the committee he had since been in discussion with Waka Kotahi about the agency contributing.

“We need some money to do those critical repairs.

“Waka Kotahi [is] saying they are probably going to give us an advance on our Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study funding, up to $5m,” Murrin said.

After the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study was completed, depending on the percentage that Waka Kotahi agreed to fund, known as a funding assistant rate (FAR), the 71% rate for critical repairs could be adjusted too, he said.

He said it would probably take a month before Waka Kotahi made its decision.

Should Waka Kotahi not approve the early release of funding for critical repairs, Murrin recommended the council fund them instead, and “backdate” them, or replace the funding when the Waka Kotahi funding came through for the Future Access Study repairs.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Roadworks on Queen Charlotte Dr last week.

Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor “noted” the repairs were a matter of safety, liability, and ultimately, there was a risk that critical parts of the road could be lost.

“Waka Kotahi ... are cautious around establishing FARs and cautious around backdating payments, so the recommendation protects council as well as it can,” she said.

Marlborough Sounds ward councillor Barbara Faulls raised concerns the work could be delayed a month while they waited for approval from Waka Kotahi.

Murrin said most of the repairs also needed design work completed, but this was already underway.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Two sites on Moetapu Bay Rd are the most critical because of their safety risk.

Deputy mayor and assets and services chair David Croad said it was important to “get on and mitigate risk”.

“The fact that we’ve [had], since the paper was written, further conversation with Waka Kotahi, and we’ve got a good lead into some more funding, then that’s fantastic. So it’s a bit of a no-brainer from my point of view,” Croad said.

The committee approved Murrin’s recommendation, subject to full council approval on September 21.

Waka Kotahi had earlier agreed to fund 95% of the $52.4m needed to repair damage outside the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study area.

Part of that funding was so the council could “hold” sites so they did not deteriorate further, as well as progress designs on some of the more complex and critical sites within the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study area, Murrin’s report said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough District Council transport recovery adviser Steve Murrin.

The council revealed its “emerging preferred options” as part of the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study in June. The options were estimated to cost $160m.

The council was working on the assumption Waka Kotahi would fund about half the $160m, which it had not yet committed to, and ratepayers across the region would cover the rest.

Critical repairs

Akerbloms Rd: Drainage, $200,000

Anakiwa Rd: Lift restrictions, remove temporary traffic management, $250,000

Daltons Bridge: River repairs, $600,000

Kenepuru Rd: Torea slip, $720,000

Moetapu Bay Rd: Driftwood Corner, $400,000

Moetapu Bay Rd: Elephant Point, $100,000

Port Underwood: Drop-outs, $980,000