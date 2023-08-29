Masterton council summarises robust defence in hospital case

Wairarapa Hospital is less that 20 years old but was found to be riddled with seismic issues.

The Wellington High Court has heard the Masterton District Council summarise its robust defence to claims made by Te Whatu Ora in relation to alleged defects in the construction of Wairarapa Hospital.

The closing submissions in the council’s defence were made at the beginning of the final week of a hearing that started at the end of July.

The claim relates to alleged defects in the construction and consenting process for Wairarapa Hospital between 2004 and 2007.

Te Whatu Ora (formerly Wairarapa DHB) is claiming almost $90million in damages, plus interest and costs for alleged seismic defects in the hospital building. The council is defending the claim on a wide range of grounds.

Questions around the relevant code of compliance certificate (CCC) are one of the central subjects of the claim. An entry relating to a CCC exists in the council’s computer system, dated January 2011.

On Monday Christine Meechan KC provided a detailed overview of the council’s defence in the closing submissions.

"This case involves a unique mix of factual, legal and technical issues," she said.

Questions relating to three key issues were to be determined, Meechan said: the nature of the duty; whether [duty being established] there was a causative in-time breach; and what level of damages should be awarded for any established loss.

"A key challenge for the plaintiff is to determine a breach of duty caused loss in circumstances where this hospital has not in fact suffered any damage," she said.

Piers Fuller/The Post Wairarapa Hospital is on Te Ore Ore Rd in Masterton.

Meechan raised a number of questions around the impact of the length of time that has passed since the hospital was built almost 20 years ago, including the quality of some of the evidence available now.

She also raised questions around evidence Te Whatu Ora had not brought, especially in relation to the existence or not of the relevant CCC.

A computer entry in MDC's computer system exists in relation to the CCC in question. However, Meechan said Te Whatu Ora had not applied for the relevant CCC, and therefore one did not exist. She also questioned aspects of the evidence provided by expert witness for Te Whatu Ora – building professional Robert Tidd.

"The criticism of the council's inspection regime comes from Mr Tidd," she said. "In my submission there are a number of unsatisfactory aspects to Mr Tidd's evidence, which of course supports both the primary claim and the loss of a chance claim.

"Critically, Mr Tidd has not provided the court with clear evidence as to what an inspector's eye-view would have been at the point of final inspection – which appears to be the point as to which Mr Tidd says certain structural defects should have been picked up."

Meechan said Tidd's visit to the hospital appeared to have occurred almost by chance when he dropped in when he was out and about doing something else.

Meechan later addressed questions about the CCC.

“This does not alter the fundamental point no CCC was ever issued. This is a fundamental point," she said. “As a matter of fact nothing was ever issued or given, communicated or provided to Te Whatu Ora.”

The case continues in Wellington today.

Public Interest Journalism is funded through NZ On Air