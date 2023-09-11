Councillor questions if Resource Management Act overhaul a 'waste of time'

Deputy PM Grant Robertson announces the details of the overhaul of the "broken” Resource Management Act. Video first published November 15 2022.

A council committee chairperson in Marlborough has questioned whether a shake-up to the Resource Management Act has been a “waste of time”.

It comes after the National Party indicated it would repeal the Labour Party’s RMA replacement bills by Christmas, arguing the new rules increased bureaucracy, significantly increased legal complexity and litigation, and removed local decision-making.

The Natural and Built Environment Bill (NBE) and the Spatial Planning Bill were passed into law a fortnight ago, the culmination of a review of the RMA that started in 2019.

The laws, expected to take up to 10 years to transition into, were intended to speed up consents, get more houses built and better protect the environment. Environment Minister David Parker last year said it would cut red tape, lower costs and speed up the time it took for new homes and infrastructure projects to be approved.

At an environment and planning committee meeting on August 24, the day after the bills were passed, Marlborough District Council strategic planner Kim Lawson​ described the “new regime” as a “fundamental system change”.

“There's a new purpose to the acts, there's a new planning framework, and there's a new decision-maker in the regional committees,” Lawson said.

“There will be a staged transition from the RMA system to the new regime, but the ever loading question is whether these acts will be gone by Christmas.

This prompted committee chairperson Gerald Hope to ask whether the work up to that point had been a “waste of time”, both at a ministry and council level.

Lawson said there had been a “significant amount of work done” but not all was lost.

“Some of that work has been already gazetted (enacted). We've seen the National Policy Framework for Freshwater Management and National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity.

“What it might look like under a National Government, we're not exactly sure.”

Meanwhile, Marlborough District Council environmental science and policy group manager Hans Versteegh​ said there was “no question” that the acts needed to be implemented.

“Our job is to make the best of what we're given,” Versteegh said.

“If it's thrown out in the first 100 days, if there is a change of Government, then you can be rest assured that a lot of material that is used constructively went into these amendments, [and] will be recycled and tested.”

A report prepared by Lawson for the meeting attempted to summarise the main features of the bills, however did include a disclaimer about the breadth of the content – given the NBE Bill alone had “over 900 sections and 16 schedules”.

The acts retained the requirement to establish Regional Planning Committees (RPC), a National Planning Framework (NPF), Regional Spatial Strategies (RSS) and Natural and Built Environment plans (NBE plans).

RPCs were independent statutory bodies, separate from local authorities, with “wide-ranging functions and powers”.

These included making and maintaining the NBE plan, approving or rejecting recommendations made by an Independent Hearings Panel after it had considered submissions on the NBE plan, setting any required environmental limits for the region, monitoring how effectively the plan was being implemented by the local authority, and preparing, adopting and implementing Regional Spatial Strategies under the Spatial Planning Bill.

“Essentially the RPC, not the local authority, will be the decision-maker on regional and district plan matters.

“Council’s primary role will be to implement the NBE plan; that is consenting and compliance requirements.”

The RPC, which would be funded by the council, must have a minimum of six members, two of which must be appointed by a Māori-appointed body within the region.

“With nine iwi having statutory acknowledgements within our region, the composition of the iwi and hapū committee and Māori appointing body will likely take time to enable iwi to actively consult with their members, and reach agreement.”

Meanwhile, a Regional Spatial Strategy would be developed by the RPC – and would set “long-term, high level, strategic direction” for each region.

This included areas that could require protection, restoration or enhancement; cultural heritage and areas with resources that are of significance to Māori; urban, rural and coastal development and change; and matters relating to risks arising from natural hazards and the effect of climate change.

They were also to prepare the NBE plan for the region.

Whether a resource consent needed to be notified or not would be set out in the NPF or NBE plan.

“Fast-track consenting for specified infrastructure and large housing developments will continue to apply,” the report said.