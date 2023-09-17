Self-serve car wash refused over 'complicated traffic environment'

Ngāti Rārua has been refused consent to build a car wash on its Horton St car park.

A plan to build a self-serve car and pet wash has been denied due to concerns about escaping dogs and queues on the highway-side site.

Ngāti Rārua had applied for consent to open the 24-hour service on Horton St, near State Highway 1 in central Blenheim.

The proposed car wash would have six bays, a covered vacuum bay, and a dog wash space on a site currently used by the iwi as a car park, just south of the Blenheim iSite.

Independent commissioner Antoinette Besier​ told those involved, prior to an independent hearing last month, they should “focus on traffic safety issues”.

The Marlborough District Council said the effects of the proposal would be minor, so only affected property owners were notified of the proposal. Of those, two nearby landowners opposed the car wash.

Waka Kotahi in August 2022 said it thought the highway would be unaffected, as the car wash would not attract much traffic , and vehicles could queue onsite.

Traffic engineer Ari Fon said at the hearing the site was well-suited for the proposal. Vehicles were unlikely to queue as they would drive away if the car wash was busy, he said.

However, Marlborough Roads senior transport planner Laura Skilton disagreed, the consent decision last week said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The area has a “complicated traffic environment” next to a busy SH1 roundabout.

Skilton argued the site was better suited to “low trip generating activity”.

She said customers could find it difficult to leave a queue – and in her own analysis found at least 55% of the time at least one vehicle would be queueing, and there was an 8% likelihood of more than four vehicles queueing at a time.

Access to the site was from a shared right-of-way, and the site was too small for the “required manoeuvring” during busy times, Skilton said.

Besier said in her decision she placed no weight on the suitability of the site for either high or low traffic-generating activities, but on traffic safety.

Multiple factors were considered in reaching her decision, she said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF There is a low risk dogs would escape on SH1.

Besier said from her site visits, she noted the location was a “complicated traffic environment”.

Based on Skilton’s evidence, she considered there was not enough manoeuvring space at the site, and there was potential for customer vehicles to spill out of the site when queueing at peak time.

The safety and efficiency of the Horton St roundabout, which submitters described as confusing, could be impacted, Besier said.

While the risk of a dog escaping onto SH1 was low, the consequences could be “significant”.

“Given the volumes of traffic in this area and existing layout, I consider that this potential adverse effect on traffic safety is more than minor.”

The consent was therefore denied.

Rangitāne o Wairau also had plans for a self-serve car wash, according to a consent application still being processed, on the eastern side of the railway, off Horton St.