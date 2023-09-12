Council in half-million-dollar holiday park spend up

The holiday park is located at the township of Lake Ferry, South Wairarapa.

A Wairarapa council with one of the highest rates rises in New Zealand is estimated to be spending more than half a million dollars on a holiday park.

New figures received from South Wairarapa District Council [SWDC] in response to a request for financial and other information under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) show the council has budgeted to spend $209,000 upgrading the Lake Ferry Holiday Park.

The upgrade costs are in addition to the more than $300,000 it reportedly paid to acquire the assets of the park on June 30 and the $12,069.57 it previously confirmed it paid in legal fees for the deal.

The council has refused to confirm how much it paid for the park’s assets or how much it has borrowed to pay for it all.

Lake Ferry is a well-known holiday destination on the South Wairarapa coast, popular with fishermen and tourists from Wellington and further afield.

The figures come as the council voted to hike rates by 19.8% on June 28. The steep rise was attributed in part at the time to urgent work needed at the Martinborough wastewater treatment plant and other water-related upgrades.

The council also had the highest rates rise in New Zealand in 2021, at 29%.

The council did not directly answer a question about why it entered the deal.

It also refused to say in the LGOIMA reply how much it had borrowed for the deal, or paid for the assets, although it confirmed the terms of the loan.

“The loan is for a 20-year term to reflect the average lifespan of the assets purchased, the interest rate is 5.76 per cent fixed for two years,”

The council expected the holiday park to run at a loss for the first two years, but the losses were not expected to impact rates because they would be ring-fenced.

“SWDC has budgeted up to $209,000 to upgrade the park including fixing elements of the current campsite and fixed caravans that do not meet relevant legislative requirements. Like the purchase of the park assets, these upgrades are loan funded,” it said.

“Loan repayments are being met entirely from revenue from the park and will not impact rates.”

The council consulted this year on costs in its annual plan, including spending on casual library staff and water upgrades, but did not consult on spending on the holiday park. Issues relating to the park were discussed in at least one public-excluded session.

In July the council said it had assumed responsibility for meeting the capital costs of the changes necessary to bring the campsite up to standard.

The LGOIMA reply confirmed the council had received $60,000 in tourism infrastructure funding for the park’s ablution block, dump station and rubbish collection centre.

Campsite operator KiwiCamp will manage the campsite for 12 months from July.

Since 2019 the council had not granted the park a certificate of registration because it said it did not comply with relevant regulations.

KiwiCamp was granted an exemption from the parts of the regulations that the park did not comply with and given a registration certificate to facilitate the work required.

