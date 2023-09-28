Freshwater farm plans a 'significant burden', councillor says

Vineyards in Marlborough larger than 5 hectares will soon need freshwater farm plans.

Marlborough vineyards larger than 5 hectares will need a freshwater farm plan by the end of 2025, in what a councillor has described as a “significant burden” to council and landowners.

It comes after the Government released new Freshwater Farm Plan regulations in June, in order to help farmers and growers protect waterways. The plan aimed to freshwater it back to a healthy state within a generation.

Farm operators are required to produce their plans within 18 months of the Marlborough region being “switched on” – which the council plans to do in stages. It will start in areas near the most degraded catchments, as identified in the Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan.

Marlborough Sounds ward councillor Barbara Faulls said the plans were going to be a “significant burden”.

“Both in terms of work, time and cost to landowners, whether they're farmers or otherwise,” Faulls said.

”But I also see it as being a significant burden in terms of council staff because we're a small council and this is going to take a lot to implement.

“I don't think that we should gloss over the fact that most farmers and landowners actually have those targets in their own heads, and they're all working towards an improvement, or a reverse of degradation.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough District Council environmental scientist Matt Oliver.

“The whole thing concerns me really, because it's just pressure on our own council and staff ... but [also] on landowners, who right at the moment are up to their eyeballs on calving and calves and trying to mediate their land from ongoing debris flows and floods and things like that.”

Marlborough District Council environmental scientist Matt Oliver sought approval for the roll-out, expected to start in mid-2024, at an Environment and Planning committee meeting last month.

Oliver told the committee existing farm environment plans operated within the private boundary of a property.

“A freshwater farm plan now needs to take into account the wider context that that farm exists in,” Oliver said.

“They're meant to have a much more formalised risk identification process. Good practices are still important, vital even, but they may not go far enough.

“There's also a much more formalised and external certification and auditing process, rather than the usual ‘within industry’.”

A report prepared ahead of the meeting said an analysis of the council’s property records, at an overestimate, showed there could be 1700 plans required in the region.

Part of the council’s role was to receive certification reports, action plans and audit grades. Later, they would be responsible for compliance.

STACY SQUIRES Canterbury dairy farmer Chris Ford is concerned about the Government's new freshwater reforms and what impact it will have on his business and the wider community. (First published December 2020)

The report said each plan would lay out risk management practices, including actions to meet existing regulatory requirements, which included council rules. It would be tailored to each individual farm and its circumstances, including their local catchment, landscape, climate and farming system.

it would need to show a record of steps being taken now and into the future to improve freshwater quality in the farm’s local catchment would form part of the plan.

Farm operators were responsible for ensuring a farm had a certified plan that was complied with, and actions and mitigations were implemented within timeframes. Plans had to be audited and recertified.

“T​​​​​​here is a 12-month period where the farm operator implements the actions that they've set for themselves,” Oliver said.

“After a year that farm plan is sent to an independent auditor, the auditor has a look at whether actions have been implemented, or whether they're in progress to be implemented.

”You either get re-audited within six months if you fail badly, [or] if you pass, you get three years before you need another audit.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The Marlborough District Council last month approved the roll-out order for implementing the fresh water farm plans.

The council would need to provide landowners with catchment challenges, context and values information.

Regional-specific training would be required for certifiers and auditors, which Marlborough did not have yet. Although Oliver said one person had indicated some interest.

Any pastoral land larger than 20ha or horticulture land larger than 5ha required a plan.

“There's a fairly significant burden on council for data collection and our retention of data,” Oliver said.