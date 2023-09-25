'Desperate need': New social housing development to be built in Blenheim

Consent has been granted for the Christchurch Methodist Mission to build six two-bedroom units on Rogers St.

With more than 200 people waiting for social housing in Marlborough, six new homes will be built to help those in “desperate need”.

However, there were some concerns the development on Rogers St – six two-bed houses on a 1700m2 section – was too intense. Sections in that part of town can’t be smaller than 400m2.

In the end, the project was pushed through without the usual resource consent hearing, in part because it was publicly notified and no-one opposed it.

The developer, the Christchurch Methodist Mission, just had to make sure the “adjacent neighbours” – who were informed of the application early on – weren’t adversely affected, and the homes were compatible with the surrounding residential character.

The agency had looked into other options, but found the Rogers St site was the “best option”, as it was close to schools, parks and reserves, and public transport.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A former home on Rogers St near central Blenheim has been demolished.

The application received only two submissions after going out to the public. One of those was from Bev James, of the Marlborough Sustainable Housing Trust.

James said there was a pressing need for small dwellings such as the ones proposed.

“There is ample research evidence that the provision of affordable housing and secure tenancy through new-build social housing improves health, wellbeing and life chances for residents,” James said.

“This development will fit in with the existing area, which already has increased density through subdivision.

“Furthermore, the development will enhance the area since these homes and surrounding landscaping are well-designed.”

Christchurch Methodist Mission The Rogers St housing will cater to families with one or two children.

Christchurch Methodist Mission executive director Jill Hawkey said it was great to have the consent approved and to be able to start building.

Hawkey said it had taken some time to get the consent.

The Christchurch Methodist Mission had been providing housing in Marlborough for about five years.

“So we support people who are in emergency motels, and also in transitional housing, and then we've got the Housing First programme which specifically works with people who have been long-term homeless,” Hawkey said.

“In Blenheim, there are 216 households who are currently on the social housing register, so there is a significant housing issue in Marlborough at the moment.”

Hawkey said the homes would be for families currently on the housing register, mostly with one or two children.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Groundwork at the site to prepare for construction.

“Which means that they're in desperate need of a new place to live.

“It's nice and central, so if people don't have cars they're able to walk to places. It's great, it's a really positive move.”

The 1700m2 section previously had a house and two garages on it. These had been demolished, and ground works were under way to prepare for construction.

Meanwhile, the council was looking into whether its environment plan rules around housing intensity were fit-for-purpose.

However, Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor told a housing group meeting in April that making changes to land zoning rules and boundaries was “not as simple” as it sounded.

“We need to see if the underlying infrastructure can cope,” she said.