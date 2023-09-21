'Tragic end': Old Marlborough Club building to be demolished, site valued at $1.7m

The old Marlborough Club is to be demolished.

Six years after purchasing the Old Marlborough Club building, the Marlborough District Council has voted to demolish it.

The late 1970s building, on Russell Terrace overlooking the Taylor River, was once identified as having “strategic development opportunities” including a hotel, residential development, alfresco dining or convention centre expansion.

Instead, it’s having a “tragic end”, Wairau-Awatere ward councillor Gerald Hope said.

The 1700m² site had been valued at $1.76m – compared to the $1.3m the council paid for it in 2017, to the Clubs of Marlborough, which benefited from the cash injection at the time.

The council had first right of refusal on the property at the time, a decision then-Marlborough mayor John Leggett said was made during a public excluded meeting.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Then-mayor John Leggett outside The Marlborough Club, when the Marlborough District Council bought it in 2017.

That decision was not a unanimous one, but the majority of councillors felt it was a one-off opportunity to make a strategic purchase, Leggett said at the time.

"Council doesn't want to get itself in a position where we're buying land for the sake of buying land – there's got be an end game,” he said.

At a full council meeting on Thursday, councillors approved funding of up to $171,000 for the demolition.

A report prepared for the full council meeting said the building would need a considerable amount of maintenance if it was to be leased. This included repairs to the external cladding, roof, guttering, internal linings, electrical wiring, drainage, and emergency systems.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The club has been vandalised over the years.

Marlborough District Council chief executive Mark Wheeler told councillors allowing the building to continue to deteriorate was not a “commercially sound” decision.

The council had previously talked about it in public excluded because they had discussed the commercial aspects of the building, Wheeler said.

“We believe we will get better value from that property by tidying up and getting rid of any issues around that building,” Wheeler said.

“As the economy picks up, we’re quite confident we will get interest. There is still interest, but through the Covid years, of course, no one was prepared really to take it on.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff In 2003, the Marlborough Club looks tidy. In its heyday it was a meeting place for professionals.

Wheeler said while the valuation of the site was well above what the council paid, there were holding costs.

“Those will be carried on. So we believe we are better to tidy up the site.”

Council’s property and community facilities manager Jamie Lyall said the council was confident the $171,000 budget would also deal with asbestos found at the site.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The Marlborough District Council purchased the site for $1.3m in 2017.

He said it would cost at least $500,000 to bring the building up to spec.

Hope said the council was “putting the knife into a well-designed building” which had deteriorated well beyond what it should have.

He said the Ian Athfield-designed building, once a “meeting place for business professionals”, used to have an important part to play in the community.

Warwick Blackler In 2007, the Clubs of Marlborough building towers over the old Marlborough Club building, top right. The ASB Theatre Marlborough has not yet been built on the left of the Clubs of Marlborough.

“What concerns me ... I certainly support the demolition of it, [but] I think I will put it out there, there will be criticism and backlash, and it’s our fault,” Hope said.

“I walked around that site recently and took a video of it ... I thought, ‘what a tragic end to a building’ and we allowed it to happen,” he said.

He said they had allowed the site to be vandalised beyond what it should have been, by not installing security cameras or fencing.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The Marlborough District Council agreed to fund the demolition of the old Marlborough Club building.

Deputy mayor David Croad said while he respected the history of the building, the council had to focus on the future.

“I wasn’t part of the council that made the decision to purchase that site, obviously for the support of the clubs but also for the strategic purpose.

“I think we need to keep sight of that as well. What is the right use of that site moving forward?

“Patching that building up isn’t strategic in my point of view, so this decision to clear that site and give somebody a blank canvas ... that’s the right decision.”