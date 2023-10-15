Old pony club clubrooms to be demolished, unless council can find new building owner

The former Blenheim Pony Club on the Taylor River will be demolished if the council can’t find anyone who wants the building.

The Blenheim Pony Club had a licence with the Marlborough District Council to use a section of land on the Taylor River for over 50 years.

During that time, toilets, jumps and a clubroom were built on the site.

But in 2018, after seeking financial assistance from the council, the Marlborough Equestrian Centre moved the pony club to Botham's Bend next to the Wairau River.

At a council assets and services meeting on Tuesday, the council’s parks and open spaces team sought approval from the committee to demolish the clubrooms. The building was once a surplus smoko room from the former Blenheim Council Gas Works and had been moved there in the 70s.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The building was placed on the site in the 1970s.

Parks and Open Spaces officer Robert Hutchinson told the committee that despite conversations with multiple community groups, the building was too isolated for anyone to take on.

“Between ourselves, and APL Property, we quite regularly have organisations or people come to us, wanting land or wanting a building for storage space,” Hutchinson said.

“We take them down there, we show them, they think about it, and then they go, ‘it's too isolated’.

“There's no ambient light coming from anywhere. It's issues like that that put people off.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff A toilet block on the site will remain in case it’s needed in the future.

Access to the building was from the Burleigh Bridge, Hutchinson said, so when it flooded, people could not get to the building.

A report prepared by Hutchinson for the meeting said the centre had asked the council for $170,000 to assist with moving the pony club through the council’s 2018-28 long-term plan. The council later agreed to $85,000 from the land subdivision account to support the move.

This included the clubhouse, but it had been left behind.

Two organisations looked at moving the building via the dry riverbed on to Burleigh Rd and on to a site within Blenheim and an estimated cost of between $50,000-$60,000 was quoted before redevelopment costs for the aged building.

The council therefore proposed to demolish the building, at a cost estimated between $25,000 to $30,000 from the balance leftover from the pony club relocation.

But deputy mayor and assets and services David Croad suggested the council subsidised removal of the building to a community group, up to the cost of demolishing it.

This move was supported by Blenheim ward council Deborah Dalliessi who earlier questioned just how much the council had advertised the building to the community.

The committee voted in favour of demolishing the building, should there be no one that wanted to have it relocated with the subsidy. This was subject to full council approval on October 26.

The toilet block would remain until the council determined the future use of the site.