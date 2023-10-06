Tree expert finds bronze bug 'well established' in Marlborough

A bug that has the ability to bring down eucalyptus trees is “well established” in Marlborough despite only being detected this year.

The bronze bug, similar in size to an ant, lays eggs on the leaves of eucalyptus trees. Their feeding results in the leaves turning from silver and spotted to rusty red, hence the name. In “severe infestations”, the leaves wither and drop, which leads to branch dieback.

The council was alerted to the bug’s presence in Marlborough earlier this year.

Stephen Pawson, an associate professor at the University of Canterbury’s School of Forestry, told the council’s environment and planning committee on Thursday the bug was “well established”.

Pawson was presenting a report on the bug, which had been commissioned by the Marlborough Research Centre.

“It's well established in the Wairau Valley, and down south, you can visually see the bronzing on the trees,” Pawson said.

“Driving home from Blenheim I didn't bother to stop and check every tree, I just kept a note of when I stopped seeing the bronzing, which was about near that stone church south of Ward on the coast.

“I'm not picking on Marlborough or anything here, but it took a long time, I think, from the time it arrived until it was officially known to be here. And I think that is kind of a warning to us all.”

The bronze bug, originally from Australia, was first detected by Biosecurity New Zealand in Auckland in 2012. At the time, the Ministry for Primary Industries made the decision not to eradicate it.

Pawson told the council the bug was active year-round.

Stephen Thorpe / SUPPLIED Bronze bug feeding results in the leaves of gum trees turning from silver and spotted to rusty red.

“The big issue is if you have something coming along and feeding on these cells ... If you kill most of the cells on the leaves, then you're really reducing that photosynthetic capacity, and indeed, in response to feeding, the plants will drop their leaves,” he said.

“Severe repeated defoliation year-on-year is going to kill these trees.”

He said any drought would make the situation worse.

“Talking to some people when I was up there ... they were saying, yeah, they've been seeing this bronzing for a couple of years, and they even thought they remembered seeing it back in the sort of 2018 period, when I understand Marlborough had a pretty serious drought.

“When a tree is stressed, it doesn't have the water, it doesn't have the photosynthetic capacity, and it loses its ability to recover from the defoliation.

Stephen Thorpe / SUPPLIED An invasive bronze bug in Auckland in 2017.

“We all know that we're moving into an El Niño here, so it looks like we're going to head into a dry period. From a council perspective, you've got a few things to think about.”

Pawon’s report said without intervention, Eucalyptus viminalis would eventually succumb to continued heavy infestations.

He recommended the council urgently decide on what action it would take.

Options for this included a “broad-spectrum” aerial insecticide application, for which registered chemicals were available, or a stem injection with a chemical​, which was not registered.

He also recommended the council investigated the feasibility of microbial pesticides as a medium-term solution.

He said the council should also consider biological control as a long-term solution. This option would take at least three years, and cost $1m to $2m, he said.

If the council were to do nothing, he recommended they contract a tree consultant to understand the rough costs of removing trees that would eventually succumb to the bug.

Council’s biosecurity manager Jono Underwood said the “writing was on the wall” when MPI chose not to eradicate the bug back in 2012.