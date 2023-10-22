'Everything about it is just silly': Caravan car park an eyesore for residents

Homeowners in Picton don't understand why the council has designated caravan car parks for day parking. The carparks block out their view of Coathanger Bridge and the foreshore.

A car park in Picton designated for campervan users to park during the day will be reduced by one space, and while it is “better than nothing”, one homeowner wants more to be removed.

Phil Jones’ holiday home overlooks Picton’s Coathanger Bridge on the Picton foreshore.

But in 2015, the Marlborough District Council decided to put in the designated campervan parks, which obstructed his and neighbours’ views.

“Our first complaints were that we had a concrete fence there, and they [motor homers] kept on hitting it and smashing the fence,” Jones said.

”I had my fence broken many times and had to repair it, because the council won't come to the party and repair it.”

Jones had seen some users of the car park emptying their tanks into nearby water, and rubbish was often left behind.

“They can only go there and park during the day,” he said.

“They can stay overnight if they buy a ticket, but they're not allowed to sleep in it, so there's just no reason for it.

“They come in, park there when our view is good. They're gone at night when we don't need a view.

“Everything about it is just silly."

Anthony Phelps/STUFF “Everything about it is just silly,” says Phil Jones, whose holiday home is affected.

A council spokesperson confirmed to Local Democracy Reporting they had decided to take away one of the car parks.

“As part of the recent resurfacing of the car park, council has taken the opportunity to look at the designation of car parks and has already instructed Marlborough Roads to remove one of the campervan car parks,” the spokesperson said.

Jones said removing one was “better than nothing”.

“If we got what we wanted, it would at least be reduced back to two,” he said.

“Then our view out to the bridge would be uninterrupted.

“It's better than nothing, but we just still can't understand why they even need to put them there in the first place.”

The council spokesperson said they were aware some residents living near the campervan car parks would prefer they were all removed.

“There has been provision for a small number of campervan car parks in this area for the past eight years,” the spokesperson said.

“Most of the car park is designed for cars and commercial operators also lease space, but as Picton is such a busy tourist town, [the] council does need to provide for all users as best it can.”

The car park to be removed was the one closest to the concerned residents, the spokesperson said.

“It is hoped this will go some way towards alleviating concerns while still catering for the needs of visitors.”

The car park was monitored by parking wardens daily, the spokesperson said.