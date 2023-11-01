Toilet paper and faeces in the backyard: fix in sight for sewage woes

Faith Traill and her family have had faeces and toilet paper flowing past her back door in Masterton's Colombo Road in bad weather.

Masterton residents with wastewater and toilet paper flowing through their backyards in heavy rain are relieved a fix is in sight.

Wastewater has poured onto affected properties, which have needed temporary Portaloos when their own toilets become unusable. One resident earlier this year said she suspected faeces had found its way into her kitchen sink.

The flooding problem had existed for some time, but appeared to have worsened over the past two years.

Masterton District Council (MDC) members welcomed a decision by chief executive Kym Fell to take independent engineering advice on the wastewater issues on Cockburn Street and Colombo Road.

One of those affected is Faith Traill, a Masterton teacher aide who lives with her family, including four children, in Colombo Road.

Traill was relieved to have recently received a visit from an MDC officer and said work to fix issues at her property was expected to start within the next few days.

She said sewerage had been inundating her property in bad weather for years.

“When the floods come through and then the sewer line is backed up we just get crap pretty much all over our driveway. We effectively have to walk through it to get to our house,” she said.

“It’s right outside our door is where it comes out, and then it floods all the way down to the street ... there’s dirty toilet paper. We have to walk through it effectively.”

Traill said her neighbours had pumps installed and now she was hopeful, with work starting soon installing a valve, the issues would be solved.

“It’s good they are doing something. We are happy about that.”

Traill thought a conversation about rates relief would also be appropriate.

“It would be nice if we could get some kind of rebate. In the past two years our rates have gone up like everyone else's, even though we have had to use a Portaloo outside.

“We have had a Portaloo four or five times during that period for three, four or five days at a time. I have 11 and 17-year-old kids who have had to go to the toilet outside in the dark,” she said.

In addition to the expert opinion, efforts to install fixes at individual properties, including Traill’s, have been ramped up.

“Our water team has come up with a workable solution to the issues properties are facing, and I am confident that the work undertaken so far will provide a suitable medium-term solution,” Fell said.

He said the independent advice was expected to confirm the current approach and check if more could be done to mitigate issues in the medium term while a long-term programme of wastewater renewals was underway.

Masterton councillors Tim Nelson and Stella Lennox welcomed the decision to call in an expert and said remedies for those affected were a priority.

“He [Fell] seems to be someone who is taking positive steps,” said Nelson.

“This work can be done concurrently with residents getting a fix put in place for them. I would be incredibly disappointed if an independent investigation delayed families getting help.

“Hopefully the expert will recommend a long-term permanent solution to the stormwater and wastewater issues in Masterton. Specifically for people who are facing issues similar to the people in Cockburn Street.”

Lennox agreed and said a proper project plan was needed.

“Any project needs to have a clear process, with deadlines and performance indicators,” she said.

Phil Evans, council's acting manager assets and operations, said they were working on solutions on a case-by-case basis.

“These are the properties most severely impacted by heavy rainfall events. Some of the work has been completed, with most of the properties we are working with due to be completed by the end of November.”

He said the immediate response had focused on the worst impacted properties.

“We are engaging with all properties that have required Portaloos in the past. Following the installation of the solutions for these properties, our water team will talk to neighbouring properties to find out what issues, if any, they have faced that we may not be aware of.”

Evans confirmed 17 properties had non-return valves installed, with seven tanks installed, and a further two pending installation. Discussions with three further properties were in train on a solution which would include a tank.