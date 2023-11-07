Panel appointed to kick-start council chief executive recruitment

Four councillors and the mayor have been appointed to a panel for the “early aspects” of recruiting a new Marlborough District Council chief executive.

Outgoing chief executive Mark Wheeler announced last month he would step down from his role in June next year.

Wheeler had held the role since 2015, but prior to that had been deputy chief executive, and assets and services manager from 1998.

At a full council meeting on Thursday, mayor Nadine Taylor put forward a proposal to appoint a panel consisting of herself, deputy mayor David Croad, and councillor Brian Dawson, who had just been approved as the new chairperson of the assets and services committee.

Taylor said that panel would not make the final decision, as the shortlist of candidates would be brought back to full council for that.

The panel would also work with recruitment agency Sheffield South Island Ltd to prepare a draft position description and candidate briefing material, which would also be brought to full council for approval.

They would then work with Sheffield Ltd to undertake “long-list” interviews with candidates, undertake reference checks, and negotiate remuneration, terms of employment and relocation expenses if it applied.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor put forward a panel of councillors to kick-start the new chief executive’s recruitment.

“We've all been advised, very sadly, Mark [Wheeler] is going to retire and leave us in 2024,” Taylor said.

“Despite the number of chocolate fish I've left on his desk, and begging notes, he's unable to change his mind.”

She said choosing the chief executive was the most significant appointment councillors would make – given it was the only one they made.

“Of course, the chief executive employs all other staff,” she said.

When the room opened for discussion, councillor and environment and planning committee chairperson Gerald Hope said he had no objection to the reason for the panel, but queried its make-up.

“If you look at this council here, it's actually extraordinarily well-balanced through the electoral process,” Hope said.

“There's a couple of things missing with the panel. You’ve got a gender imbalance ... [but] there’s one thing that really stuck out with me, it's the wrong side of council.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Four councillors and the mayor will be part of a panel.

“It's the environment that's missing, the resource management side, and I think if you want to get the nuances right for the job description, there needs to be some reflection.

“Then I look at my other colleagues and say, where's the iwi representation? Where's our partnership?”

Councillor Scott Adams jokingly asked Hope if he was volunteering himself for the panel.

But Hope said, while he could say he had appointed more chief executives than anyone else around the table, that was not what he wanted to do.

“I would look around the table to other people who would benefit from some input,” Hope said.

“I'll tell you if you get it wrong when the job description comes out.”

But Taylor said, as had been discussed, the job description would come back to full council for approval anyway.

She welcomed the discussion about the panel, and said it was something she had even questioned herself about.

Dawson said Hope had raised an excellent point.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Councillor Brian Dawson suggested he might have been the “odd one out” in the initial panel.

“There's possibly a gap, and possibly I'm the odd one out when I look at it,” Dawson said.

“It certainly needs our senior team in terms of yourself [Taylor] and David in there, and maybe we look to Allanah [Burgess] to be part of that group.”

Burgess was Marlborough’s first Māori ward councillor.

Councillor Raylene Innes suggested councillor Barbara Faulls could be a good fit for the panel to bring in some environment expertise.

Taylor then went on to ask the council to approve adding Faulls and Burgess to the panel.

“I think we can make a panel of five work, because we are an efficient and cohesive council, so I'm happy to go with that,” she said.

This was agreed by all councillors, although councillor Jamie Arbuckle thought it might have been “overkill”.

Hope said the number on the panel was “irrelevant” as it was about “balance”.

Arbuckle pointed out the mayor had resource management training, and had sat on hearings and environment committees.

“In my opinion, that had already been covered. But, I will now be quiet. Thank you,” Arbuckle said, via Zoom.