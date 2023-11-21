Record high visitors to Marlborough's Stadium 2000

The Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000 has recorded its highest-ever visitor numbers in the last financial year.

Marlborough’s Stadium 2000 had more than a million visits in the last financial year, setting an all-time high.

It comes as the Marlborough Stadium Trust reports a net operating surplus of $580,000, after turnover cracked $4.1 million for the first time, but the trust warned that “unique factors” meant that was unlikely to happen again.

The Marlborough District Council agreed to a one-off funding grant for the stadium of $31,462 earlier this year at annual plan deliberations, where the trust’s chairperson Matt Kerr had pointed out its annual grant from the council had not changed since 2012.

The trust’s annual report, presented to the council’s assets and services committee last week, said the council’s annual contribution remained “consistently low” compared to other aquatic centres and stadiums across Aotearoa.

Kerr told the committee the financial year delivered a “surprisingly strong performance”, and referred to it as a “Covid rebound year”, having cracked the one million visits mark.

“That's a lot of people going through the place,” Kerr said.

“In fact, it's such a big number our auditor looked at how we came up with that number, and he went through, and said, ‘yep, you're pretty much on the money there’.

“I think that indicates how busy we are, and how busy we are getting.”

Stuff The aquatics side of Stadium 2000 mostly runs at a loss.

He said the one thing they were “particularly proud of” was the number of children they delivered fundamental skills to, at 12,000, a programme which ran at a loss.

“We really do think we're saving lives with this programme,” he said.

Stadium Trust board member Samantha Forrest said turnover was up 7.5% on the previous year, with expenses sitting at $3.5m, up 14%.

Wages were the largest expense, at $1.64m.

The council contributed just over 20% of the revenue, as it provided an annual operating grant of $800,000 for the aquatics centre and $39,000 for the stadium.

“To further explain the $580,000 surplus, because we all know that question is coming, the trust set a conservative budget with only 60k surplus,” Forrest said.

“In light of the unknowns post-Covid, and keeping in mind the Covid restrictions were still in place when we set the budget, we did set very restrictive expenditure.”

Wages ended up $265,000 under budget, she said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff There were a million visits to the stadium in the last financial year.

“It was significantly difficult for the stadium in the tight labour market,” she said.

“The community behaviour bounced back much stronger than expected, as shown by the numbers that came through the door.

“A drop in revenue wasn't realised due to staffing pressures and closures for 10 weeks on Sunday afternoons.

“But what this does show us, an important note, is that some factors do run at a loss for the benefit of the community. Aquatics is one of those.

“While the surplus is helpful in boosting reserves, especially if we look to invest in our strategy, we don't expect any of these unique factors to happen again.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Modern swimming lessons aim to better equip kids for water safety.

Repairs, maintenance, energy and insurance continued to be significant costs and risk items for the stadium, and were monitored “very closely”, Forrest said.

Kerr went on to explain the trust was in the process of reviewing its strategic plan, looking ahead to the next 20 years.

“We are not a high-performance sport facility, we're a facility for everybody, where high performance can thrive, so older people can come in to exercise and really get some social connections,” he said.

“We are continuously improving. We are really wanting to keep moving and keep expanding what we are doing and improving where we are going.”