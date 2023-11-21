Government buyout proposed for nine flood-damaged Masterton properties

Then Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty at Tinui School shortly after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Nine Masterton properties at Tinui are part of a proposed buyout programme for Wairarapa homes badly damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Masterton District Council set out details on Monday of the $2.5 million proposal to take part in the government’s Future of Severely Affected Locations (FOSAL) programme.

Nine properties, with a total of 12 dwellings, around Tinui have been provisionally assessed as category 3, meaning they are not safe to live in due to the risk of flooding.

The council said its share of the buyout costs would come from loan funding and confirmed the plan would be consulted on.

The estimated impact of this for the 2024/25 financial year would be an increase of 0.75% in rates for the council. That would mean an extra $26 per year for a median-value urban residential property.

Cyclone Gabrielle tore through parts of Masterton district in mid-February causing serious flooding in the small community of Tinui north of Masterton forcing evacuations.

The local school was badly flooded, with mud throughout the classrooms. It operated from a community hall while the clean-up was underway.

A council spokesperson confirmed last month discussions with affected property owners were happening.

Under the FOSAL funding arrangement, the government would contribute 50 per cent of the cost of buying out category 3 properties if the council funds the other 50 per cent.

The estimated total cost to the council of the buyout programme would be $2.5 million.

Last month, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council confirmed there were 287 red-zoned category 3 properties in the region.

The buyout process in Hawke's Bay was expected to begin by the end of last month for those affected.

Auckland Council also reportedly planned to buy about 700 flood-damaged properties as part of a $2 billion cost-sharing storm package with the government.

Consultation for the proposal is open until December 4. Council deliberations on the issue will be held on December 13.

Submissions can be made online at www.mstn.govt.nz.

