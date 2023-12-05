Name confusion as Marlborough's Smart and Connected programme looks to rebrand

Part of Marlborough’s Smart and Connected programme has been rebranded.

Marlborough’s award-winning Smart and Connected industry programme is to be rebranded, but not without some confusion.

The council is looking at renaming it the Collaboration, Innovation and Transformation Programme, or CIT for short, but even the council staffer who put forward the new name couldn’t get it right.

Dorien Vermaas, the council’s economic development portfolio manager, shared a presentation slideshow which mistakenly called it a tech programme, instead of a transformation programme.

“We suggest collaboration, innovation and tech programme,” Vermaas said at the November Economic, Finance and Community committee meeting, before being questioned on the title by a councillor.

She then assured councillors it was actually transformation, saying she likely got mixed up with the council’s work developing an Innovation and Tech hub when she was putting the presentation together.

MDC/Supplied A presentation to councillors accidentally called a rebrand of Marlborough’s Smart and Connected programme by the wrong name.

Councillor Barbara Faulls said while she supported the direction the programme was headed in, she thought the new name was a “bit of a mouthful”.

“If you bring it down to CIT, that's absolutely fine,” she said.

Vermaas said renaming the programme was not “super important” and Smart and Connected could stay, if that was what the council wanted.

A report she prepared on the rebranding said the “basics” of the programme would remain the same.

The rebranding only applied to six industry groups, while four community groups would keep their Smart and Connected titles.

The Smart and Connected programme, established in 2012, brought industries together to “collectively tackle problems and break down barriers” for growth, according to Vermaas’ report.

LDR The CIT programme has six industry groups, including aquaculture.

Marlborough had six industry groups: aquaculture, aviation and aerospace, the Blenheim Business Association, circular wine, forestry and wood, and labour and skills.

Vermaas told the committee while a lot of people “loved” the Smart and Connected name, the council’s economic development team had discovered it had some “baggage” in certain industry groups.

Under the revamp – dubbed version 2.0 – funding from the council would stay the same, at $50,000.

That budget covered a bi-annual innovation day, secretary support, and identified projects and project groups, according to the report that went to the committee.

Chloe Ranford/LDR The Blenheim Business Association, which has an interest in the CBD, is a CIT group.

The council also wanted to form a new group, or review current groups to “reinvigorate” them. It was not clear what that new group would be.

The CIT programme had the same “basics”, and the council’s economic development team would help with “seed-funding” and provide other tools to help with innovation.

It was proposed that council funds could be used to help groups achieve “key projects”.

The council could also help with connecting groups with marketing and communications specialists, applications for central government grants, and connections with industry leaders, event organisers and strategy coordinators.

No more than $10,000 of council funding would be available for projects, except in “exceptional” circumstances.

Any proposals would be assessed for approval by the council’s economic development manager, Neil Henry.

The new name and strategy was subject to full council sign-off on December 14.

The programme was awarded the Economic Development New Zealand (EDNZ) Best Practice Award for Inclusive Growth in 2019.