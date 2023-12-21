Region known for its roundabouts getting two more to add to its tally

The intersection at Bells Rd and SH6 where construction for a roundabout will start on January 16.

Two new roundabouts will be built in Marlborough, a region known for its roundabouts, in the New Year.

The roundabouts will be built at two points along State Highway 6, including the intersection of Bells and St Leonards Rd, and another at Tancred Crescent, near the Marlborough Airport.

Blenheim, just east of these locations, has the unofficial title of being New Zealand’s largest town without traffic lights, opting for roundabouts instead.

Construction for the Bells and St Leonards Rd intersection would begin on January 16, and was expected to take until mid-May. The Tancred Crescent start date is yet to be finalised.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) infrastructure delivery regional manager Jetesh Bhula said the new roundabouts were about making it easier and safer for everybody to get around.

Once completed, drivers using the new roundabouts would have a much easier time getting through the intersections, he said.

“It’ll be easier for drivers to turn across oncoming traffic, and drivers entering from side roads will no longer have to wait so long to turn onto State Highway 6,” Bhula said.

“It’s a win-win scenario for drivers.”

He said the risk of serious crashes would be reduced as vehicles travelled slower through roundabouts.

Between 2015 and 2019 there were 14 crashes on this section of road.

Of those, 12 were at the intersections where the roundabouts would be constructed, and two of these were considered serious crashes.

Meanwhile, figures from 2021 showed 45 crashes had occurred within 500 metres of the Bells and St Leonards Rd intersection in the last 20 years.

At the time, safety barriers were mooted as a way to make the intersection safer.

Francis Maher, then regional transport committee chairperson, said the intersection had “quite a few problems”.

Bhula said construction would create some disruption and travel delays, but there would be detours.

Local businesses, freight operators and affected residents had been notified.

“Residents close to the work site may experience some noise, lights, and vibration while the work is being undertaken.

“We will do our best to minimise disruption and appreciate your understanding.”

“Road users also need to drive carefully and follow the direction of traffic management.”

